The spokesperson said a team would be out first thing today to assess the trees under better light conditions.

NZTA expects to provide an update on the closure later this morning.

Far North Roading Group managing director Manu Burkhardt-Macrae said the latest closure was “disappointing”.

Road crews and arborists work to clear the slip that has blocked SH1 through the Mangamukas.

The Kaitāia-based civil construction company has “a lot of work in Kaikohe” which means taking the SH10 detour, he said.

“When the gorge is closed, we have to go round SH10 or through Herekino and Broadwood which takes an extra 45 minutes to an hour each way.

“It’s disappointing, but some of those things you can’t avoid.

“Over-slips, they can clear quicker than under-slips, so hopefully it’ll be a short-term closure.

“It does make the trip to Kaikohe longer and costs us time and money.”

The Mangamukas reopened in December after a two-year closure because of damage from severe weather.

It cost $204 million to repair the road due to 30 major slips.

Many Kaitāia businesses struggled while SH1 was closed as visitors stayed away, and motorists had to use the longer SH10 detour.

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said the recent closure was a disruption for the business district.

“Freight movements in and out of Kaitāia are already impacted, putting immediate pressure on local businesses and supply chains.

“We are still trying to understand the full extent of the disruption and are awaiting an urgent update from NZTA.”

Kirby said the Far North had just experienced two weeks of heavy rain and large weather fronts, including former tropical Cyclone Tam.

“There was some expectation of teething issues after the reopening in December,” he said.

“However, repeated closures seriously undermine confidence, not only for visitors considering travel to the Far North, but also for businesses trying to plan ahead.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the road closure was “very disappointing”.

“But given the geology of Northland and the amount of rain we’ve had ... slips are a fact of life,” he said.

NZTA was working at pace to clear the slip, McCallum said.

“Geotech workers and arborists are on site this morning to sort it out.”

McCallum said future-proofing the gorge was difficult.

“We’ve just spent $200m fixing up the previous slips, which were devastating.

“We will always look to make the road as stable and safe as possible, but you can’t guarantee everything.

“NZTA has to make sure systems are in place so they can clear slips as fast as possible.”

NZTA said previous recovery work, including slip repairs and drainage improvements, have held up well.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said eastern areas of Northland, such as Kerikeri and Whangārei, can expect showers from mid-morning today into Tuesday morning.

