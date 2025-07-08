Tom said 2024 had been a challenging year.

“Following Covid-19, the tech sector saw a lot of redundancies; the job market was tough.

“I was made redundant, then had another role that didn’t work out.

“I did a lot of soul searching about what I wanted in the next phase in my career ... part of that was not being in a situation where other people can decide my fate.”

The New Zealand tech sector experienced a wave of redundancies in late 2023 and 2024, largely because of cost-cutting measures and the rise of AI.

Companies have continued to slash IT jobs this year, causing some job seekers to describe the tech job market as a “nightmare”.

The Loosleys relocated to Kerikeri with their two young children in April and started with GJ Gardner in June.

Tom has more than 15 years’ experience working in sales, including growth and leadership in the tech sector, while Linda has a background in business analysis and operations.

Linda and Tom Loosley are loving the Northland lifestyle after living in Auckland most of their lives. Photo / Jenny Ling

When they saw the opportunity at GJ Gardner, they did their due diligence, liked what the company had to offer, and invested in the construction industry.

Though not from building backgrounds, they believe the company’s systems and support, along with their business know-how, will help them succeed.

“By having a proven model, it reduced some of that risk,” Tom said.

“The construction sector has faced tough challenges recently, but we’re seeing encouraging signs of momentum returning.”

Tom and Linda are no strangers to Northland.

Tom’s family has been part of the local hospitality scene for around 45 years; his parents, Robert and Jenny, purchased The Gables restaurant in Russell in 1980.

His brother, restaurateur Nick Loosely, took over the historic restaurant in 2009, and later Hōne’s Garden in Russell.

Tom and Linda were married at Pompallier House in Russell in 2016.

“I’ve been coming up to the Bay of Islands all my life, sharing Northland with Linda, holidaying and camping,” Tom said.

“Coming to Northland ticked all the boxes; it felt like coming home.”

The Loosleys, who run their new business under AG Construction Ltd, have already signed a handful of contracts and have some large-scale developments in the pipeline.

The couple is optimistic about their future in Northland.

“It felt fantastic to leave Auckland and come back here and call it home,” Linda said.

“What’s also important to us is the opportunity to be closer to nature and things that fill our cups; heading out on the boat, hikes, and spending outdoor time with the children.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.