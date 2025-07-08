Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Redundancy leads Auckland couple to new life in Northland with GJ Gardner

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Linda and Tom Loosley have taken over the GJ Gardner franchise in the Far North following a challenging time. Photo / Jenny Ling

Linda and Tom Loosley have taken over the GJ Gardner franchise in the Far North following a challenging time. Photo / Jenny Ling

It’s taken a redundancy, a tough job market, and a whole lot of risk, but former Aucklanders Tom and Linda Loosley have never been happier after deciding to start afresh in Northland.

The Loosleys, who have strong family ties to the region, left their corporate careers in Tāmaki Makaurau to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate