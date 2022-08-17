Severe rain has caused slips and closed roads around the Nelson region. Video / Phil G-J / Alison Boswijk / Terra Firma Engineering Limited / Supplied

WEATHER LATEST:

• More than 200 homes in Nelson evacuated after Maitai River burst its banks

• Nelson Tasman Civil Defence urges residents near the river from the Nile St Bridge to the Golf Course to evacuate immediately

• Search and rescue teams helping people in flooded streets and suburbs, as NZDF patrol streets

• The closure of State Highway 6 due to flooding means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson

• Nelson mayor describes it as a 'one-in-100-year event'.

• Read about the extreme 'atmospheric river' behind this week's heavy rain here

A state of emergency has been declared in Nelson as residents were told to evacuate their homes immediately after the Maitai River breached its banks.

After a deluge of rain caused by an "atmospheric river", the area experienced a month's worth of rainfall in just 15 hours yesterday, causing major flooding and slips in the region.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese referred to the flood as a "one-in-100-year event".

Floods in Nelson after a State of Emergency was declared. Photo / Tim Cuff

About 223 homes were evacuated in parts of Nelson, while video showed floodwaters beginning to encroach on the town centre.

Westport, Seddonville and Mokihinui residents were also warned the Buller River could peak this morning.

Nelson resident Sam Lagrutta told the Herald of the moment police officers were telling him and his sister they had just five minutes to evacuate and get to safety.

"I was running up the hill to grab a water pump, thinking I just needed to empty the front yard, and when I got to the bottom of the hill, police were there saying you have five minutes to get out.

Floods in Nelson after a State of Emergency was declared. Hadyn Wrath and Karen Brewer are escorted out of their property, led by LandSAR staff. Photo / Tim Cuff

"I literally just grabbed a carry-on bag and filled it with my passport, wallet, and anything important I could find."

Unfortunately, Lagrutta said the only important thing he couldn't locate were his cats, which he hoped were okay as he watched on from the hill, as the Maitai River's swollen water made its way up Mill St street towards his house.

He said that originally, evacuees could not leave the area due to slips and bridge closures.

Slips blocked roads and prevented some from evacuating initially. Photo / Tim Cuff

"They told us to leave when we could, we all had to go up the hill because there was a slip on one exit and they had closed the bridge that was the other exit.

"There was no way to get out of the area."

He describes the situation in the area as being "frightening" and a "bit out of control".

💧 August atmospheric river: Tākaka received more than a month's worth of rain in 15 hours today & there is *much more* to come...



227 mm of rain has fallen in total since 12am Tuesday compared to an August monthly normal of 181 mm. pic.twitter.com/Bd1FY9mg6k — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 17, 2022

He is yet to hear from authorities about when he is allowed back into his home, and the weather doesn't look like it's letting up anytime soon.

NZ Defence Force personnel will be patrolling the evacuated areas overnight to keep an eye on properties.

As of last night, MetService has its highest red warnings for heavy rainfall for Buller, the Nelson region and Westland.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the heavy rain is expected to last until Friday.

"There might be a slight easing overnight, but it won't be much."

Over the next 24 hours, the Nelson region is expected to see a further 400mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, which is over double the monthly average.

However, any respite for the region might be fleeting as more heavy rain is forecast for the weekend.

"We can't say with certainty if it will be better or worse than today's rain, but they will receive another good dumping," Parkes said.

The static atmospheric river which sits across the entire west side of New Zealand is the cause of the severe weather event.

Not just the SI! This animation shows that many parts of the country are going to be affected by heavy rain in the next few days. Much of the NI now on Heavy Rain Watch or Warning. Check your region's forecast here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/LSzfzbCmLQ — MetService (@MetService) August 16, 2022

The ranges northwest of Tasman had last night recorded 350mm, while 100mm had fallen at Rai Valley in Marlborough, 230mm at Franz Josef on the West Coast and 125mm at Hokitika.

Both Auckland and Northland have also received orange warnings for heavy rainfall from MetService.

Between 110mm to 140mm of rain is forecast in Auckland and Great Barrier Island in the 28 hours from 10pm last night until about 2am on Friday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," the weather authority said.

The same heavy rain warning is in place over Northland - for the 35 hours from 7pm tonight until 6am on Friday.

There are also expected to be severe gales in some areas, including Northland. Gusts of up to 120km/h in exposed places are expected from 9am tomorrow.