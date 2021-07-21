Weather: More heavy rain set to hit Auckland after commuter chaos

MetService National weather: July 21st - 23rd Video / MetService

Aucklanders can expect some relief from yesterday's wet weather which caused congestion, delays and cancellations across the city.

Trains were brought to a halt yesterday evening while the deluge slowed traffic and caused congestion on Auckland's motorways as commuter rush hour commenced.

Auckland Transport braced for network-wide "very heavy traffic congestion", delays and cancellations to bus and train services caused by flooding and other related incidents.

MetService has forecast showers, possibly heavy, for today but the rain was expected to clear by the afternoon as the northwesterly wind switched southwesterly, before skies turned partly cloudy.

Friday's forecast for Auckland paints a similar picture: a partly cloudy day with a shower or two, mainly from the afternoon.

Wet weather hits Auckland with trains disrupted and motorways gridlocked. Photo / Alex Burton

The flood-hit West Coast in the South Island is in line for more rain today, as the clean-up from last week's severe "one-in-100-year" weather event continues.

A MetService-issued "heavy rain watch" is in force for Buller and the ranges of Westland until 1pm today, when up to 70mm of rain at a rate of up to 25mm per hour was expected and thunderstorms were possible.

The wild weather forced hundreds of people on the West Coast from their houses as floodwaters damaged properties and slips closed major roads.

The weather washed out a section of the Heaphy track, as well as toppling trees and causing a large slip.

Department of Conservation (DOC) staff had begun repairing the track, which remains closed.

The storm had also left some parts of the Queen Charlotte track impassable due to slips, fallen trees and a bridge being washed away.

The track was partially open - but those sections badly impacted could remain closed until the end of September due to the extent of the damage and repairs needed, DOC said.

The dark and heavy rain clouds were expected to ease on Friday and Saturday in Buller and Westport, but return by Sunday and hang around for the week.

The sun will make more of an appearance in Nelson, another area badly impacted by last week's storm.

Early morning rain is forecast today before turning partly cloudy, followed by two fine days, bar morning and evening cloud.

Nelson's weather next week is a mixed bag of rain clouds from Sunday to Tuesday, followed by three days of fine or cloudy days with light winds.