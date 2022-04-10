Calls for the Government to front up on decisions today, ex-cyclone on the way and Ukraine braces for another attack in the East in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Weather warnings are in place for much of the North Island from tomorrow as ex-tropical Cyclone Fili approaches New Zealand - bringing with it heavy rain and severe gales up to 140km/h.

The downgraded cyclone, that formed near New Caledonia six days ago, is approaching New Zealand from the northwest.

MetService has warned that it could be a significant weather event and it will cause widespread impacts.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Fiordland.

Final details are still emerging as to where the worst weather will be over the next couple of days.



However, our ensemble modelling provides a good idea of where to start.



🟡 some

🟠 medium

🔴 high pic.twitter.com/anvI5entCu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 11, 2022

Just two weeks ago the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region was battered with heavy rain and flooding and tomorrow's weather could see up to 300mm of rainfall in the area over a 27-hour period from 6pm.

MetService said heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, flooding and slips.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Gisborne, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Easterly gales could be severe at times over Gisborne from 9pm to 9am on Wednesday, with gusts reaching 120km/h.

Auckland and Coromandel could be battling 120km/h southeast gales and 130km/h southwest gales while gusts could reach 140km/h out around Great Barrier Island.

Latest Severe Weather Watches and Warnings just issued. Entire North Island under Strong Wind Watch or Warning. Regions from Northland to Hawke's Bay under Heavy Rain Watch or Warning. Full details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/u69iHgH92t — MetService (@MetService) April 10, 2022

There is also a heavy rain watch for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 9pm to 9am on Wednesday, as well as for Westland south of Ross from 9pm until noon on Wednesday.

Strong wind watch warnings are in place for Northland from 3pm over 24 hours and for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from 9pm for 24 hours.

Moving into Wednesday, strong wind watch warnings are also in place from 3am to 9pm for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, Wairarapa, Tararua District, Taihape, Hawke's Bay, Taupō.