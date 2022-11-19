Toa Samoa fans and Six-60 concert-goers outside in Auckland are in for a wet evening as MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, advising people to take shelter.
At 5.52pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Orewa, Puhoi, Whangaparaoa and Silverdale which are moving towards the south-southeast.
These severe thunderstorms are expected to lie near the following areas about 6.22pm; Auckland, Albany, inner Hauraki Gulf, North Shore, Whangaparaoa, Takapuna, Browns Bay, Greenhithe, Birkenhead, Milford, Mairangi Bay, Glenfield, North Harbour, Long Bay, Torbay, Rothesay Bay and Castor Bay.
They will then move further south to lie over these areas by 6.52pm; Auckland, Howick, Manukau, Newmarket, Mt Eden, Mt Wellington, Mt Roskill, One Tree Hill, Remuera, Ellerslie, Panmure, Mission Bay, St Heliers, Glen Innes, Otahuhu, Onehunga, Mangere, Papatoetoe, Pakuranga and Auckland Airport.
Shortly after 6.30pm, Auckland City was pounded with a short, powerful deluge.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/LxdMBWw0nl pic.twitter.com/vfo1Ci0SSb— MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) November 19, 2022
These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain which can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.
The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:
- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows
- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside
- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water
- Move cars under cover or away from trees
- Secure any loose objects around your property
- Check that drains and gutters are clear
- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving
MetService advises that during and after the storm, you should also:
- Beware of fallen trees and power lines
- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding
