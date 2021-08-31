Weather: Mainly fine weather across NZ as lockdown lifts for most

Prepare to break out the sunglasses on your bubble walk with mainly fine weather across the country as most of the nation is lifted out of lockdown.
Everywhere apart from Auckland and Northland shifted from alert level 4 to alert 3 at 11.59pm last night, bringing with it a range of new freedoms.
According to MetService, a high-pressure system to the southeast will slowly move away today but is still the dominant player for the day's weather.
However, an easterly flow is expected to bring a few light showers to eastern parts of Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay, Auckland and Gisborne.
In Auckland, only a few light showers are expected today following severe flooding in western areas on Tuesday.
A heavy rain watch is still in place for Northland and will remain until Thursday.
But elsewhere, fine weather is forecast for the central and western North Island, as well as Wellington and the South Island but temperatures will remain relatively mild.
Meteorologist Angus Hines said it will be a bright sunny start to the day for most, although low temperatures and even bitter frosts are being felt in parts of the North Island and lower South Island this morning.
A high of 15C is forecast for Auckland, 14C in Hamilton and Palmerston North, 13C in Wellington, Nelson and Dunedin and 11C in Christchurch.
Late rain is expected in Fiordland, Southland and the southern lakes tonight.
A weak front is expected to move east over the south of the South Island from this afternoon to Thursday morning, bringing light or moderate rain or showers. The ridge should then cover the whole country from late Thursday to Friday.
West Auckland flooding
Kumeū, Huapai, Rānui, Piha and Henderson Valley in West Auckland appeared to be the worst hit with flooding as Civil Defence assessed the damage yesterday.
Niwa says the area copped 201mm in just 14 hours - and a staggering 149 per cent of the August monthly normal rainfall fell in a single day.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told RNZ it never rains it pours.
"We've been dealing with drought and now we've got this.
"It's pretty dramatic after three years when we have been suffering drier than usual conditions and sometimes drought, to get this sort of deluge," said Goff.