Weather: High overnight temperatures in the North Island, sunny days in the south

MetService National weather: November 11th-13th

North Islanders may struggle to sleep this weekend with stifling hot nights expected while hot winds batter the south.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the daytime temperatures in the north won't be that far above average but it is the overnight temperatures that will be high.

"In Auckland, normally this time of year temperatures drop to 13C overnight but for the next few nights, it's looking to be 18C or 19C.

"A bit further south to Napier and Hastings, they're looking at 19C tonight and 22C on Saturday, they usually get about 10C which makes for quite restless sleep if you're not used to it."

23C is forecast in Auckland today, 25C in Whangārei and 23C in Hamilton. In Wellington, temperatures are slightly lower with 18C.

🥵 Napier Heat 🥵



We're forecasting a prolonged period of heat for much of the North Island.



Napier in particular has 5 consecutive days with both daytime and nighttime temperatures well above average.



Take it easy during the hottest part of the day and keep up your fluids. pic.twitter.com/7FXUCu9JjY — MetService (@MetService) November 11, 2021

The weather is due to a series of low-pressure weather systems coming from the northwest. Ahead of them are persistent north to northwesterly winds helping to drag warm moist air across the country.

The South Island will be less affected with just slightly above average overnight temperatures expected.

But daytime temperatures could reach near 30C in some places.

"There's a couple of things that make it a little more complicated, especially the Canterbury Plains and North Otago, their daytime temperatures will be reasonably warm.

"They're likely to get quite strong northwesterlies and as they come over the alps they descend to the plains and warm up."

Will Aotearoa New Zealand record it's first 30°C 🌡️ of the spring season today?



It's certainly in play for eastern parts of the South Island.



Even if it doesn't reach 30°C, it'll be hot 🥵.



The hottest weather shifts to the east of North Island this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EBR5egub9x — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 11, 2021

Temperatures are expected to reach 27C in Ashburton and Timaru as well as 26C in Christchurch today.

McInnes said the warm temperatures could spell trouble for some people, especially in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, and people should take care.

"Warmer temperatures are not that common and we're used to thinking of them as being great and nice but there can be other effects with these extended periods of heat.

"It's a good reminder to stay cool and stay hydrated. Keep alert for things as high temperatures can affect people."

In spite of the heat, a number of severe weather warnings are in place around the country.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Westland south of Otira and a heavy rain watch is in place for Mt Taranaki, the Tasman and Buller ranges and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Wairarapa and Wellington as well as the Canterbury High Country.

Strong wind watches are in place for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago, Fiordland, Taihape, the Hawke's Bay ranges and Marlborough.