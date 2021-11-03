Weather: Heavy rain warnings and watches in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty

MetService Severe weather: November 3rd. Video / Metservice

Severe weather warnings have been issued for parts of the North Island and officials say the gloomy conditions will drag out to tomorrow.

The MetService has put out a heavy rain warning - orange alert - for Gisborne that is not set to lift until about 6pm tomorrow.

People in the area are told to expect between 150mm to 220mm of rain to accumulate from now until then, with peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h forecast.

The Gisborne District Council has also sent out a message to say that weather experts have issued a heavy swell forecast that will see the southeast swell expected to rise to up to 4m south of East Cape this afternoon with a period of 8 to 10 seconds.

"Southeast swell should ease below 3.5m (tomorrow) evening," the council said.

Hawke's Bay north of Napier also has a heavy rain warning in place for 36 hours up to at least 11pm tomorrow.

Our high-resolution modelling is predicting extreme rainfall totals for northern Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.



Some areas will see 2-3 times their normal November monthly rainfall in just two days. This will result in a rapid rise in rivers/streams, as well as flooding and slips. pic.twitter.com/7t9xyfYtUu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 2, 2021

Locals there are told to expect the same amount of rainfall - between 150mm to 220mm of rain about the ranges and 90mm to 140mm near the coast. Peak rates of 10mm to 15mm/h, especially around the ranges, are on the cards.

A heavy rain watch has been announced for Hawke's Bay from Napier southwards.

The MetService says the watch is in place until 11pm tomorrow when periods of heavy rain may affect the area.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges and eastern hills."

Meanwhile, there is a strong wind watch over Bay of Plenty from Ōpōtiki eastwards, the MetService says. The watch is in place until 9am tomorrow.

The affected areas are Taupō, Taumarunui and Taranaki about north of the Mountain.

Incoming rain for Auckland

Residents in those parts are told that southeast winds may approach "severe gales" in exposed places at times.

Incoming rain for #Auckland! Keep an eye on the radar Auckland as this band of rain heads over you https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx pic.twitter.com/j5GdLKiJ6q — MetService (@MetService) November 2, 2021

Earlier this week, MetService said the week is set to start off with settled weather conditions with a few showers linked to weak front weather systems up the country.

"Although the heaviest of the rain stays out of Auckland and Northland, after bouts of sunny skies starting the week, cloudy days make a return from Wednesday."

Auckland is, however, getting bouts of rain and strong winds this afternoon, with the MetService telling locals: "Keep an eye on the radar, Auckland, as this band of rain heads over you."