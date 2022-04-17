MetService National weather: April 14th - 18th

A heavy rain watch has been issued for parts of Auckland as people further north are facing a severe weather warning.

Those in eastern parts of the city - and north of Orewa as well as Great Barrier Island - are affected by a heavy rain watch that is in place from 7pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow.

"Periods of rain, with localised downpours and thunderstorms possible," MetService says.

"Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria."

The watch also affects Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga, where the heavy rain watch is in place for 24 hours between 7pm tonight and 7pm tomorrow.

Other parts of Auckland are in for a gloomy day too, with gusty easterlies forecast throughout the day.

Those winds are expected to be strong, in particular, in exposed places this morning.

A low pressure lying to the west of the Northland region brings rain to the upper North Island today, the low is starting to track further south than modeled so keep an eye on updated Watches and Warnings this morning. You can track the NLD radar here https://t.co/NSlU8DFM1I ^KL pic.twitter.com/llLEAKjoWC — MetService (@MetService) April 17, 2022

A temperature high of 21C is on the cards for the City of Sails and a low of 17C. Just before 8am, MetService said it felt about 15C in Auckland, however.

Strong winds and a high tide are causing waves to crash over the sea wall at Auckland's Mairangi Bay this morning. Photos / Dean Purcell

Heavy rain warning for Northland

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Northland last night and is effective from midnight last night until midnight tonight.

Locals are told to expect between 120mm to 160mm of rain in the north and east. Those in the west can expect to get between 80mm to 100mm.

Walkers at Mairangi Bay have been confronted by strong winds today.

"Peak rates of 15mm/h to 25mm/h, but 25mm to 40mm/h possible in localised thundery downpours, especially in the north and east," the warning says.

"Please note, heavy rain is excepted to ease in the west for a time around the middle of the day."

People in the area are advised to keep up to date with weather updates throughout today as a result of the warning.

Monday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

☁️🌧️🌧️☁️

☁️☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️🌤️

🌤️



☀️🌤️

🌤️☀️

☀️☀️☀️ ☁️

☀️☀️

🌤️☀️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 17, 2022

Occasional rain is forecast to spread south this morning and afternoon and will affect those in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupō.

Those holidaying in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay over the Easter break can expect a mostly cloudy day with a few showers.

Gisborne is forecast to see a cloudy day and a few showers - most likely this morning and later this evening. A high of 18C is expected and an overnight low of 14C.

Wellington is looking to have a fine day with light winds and a temperature high of 19C.

Sunny in the south

People in Wairarapa and all of the South Island, except Fiordland, can expect areas of morning cloud breaking and the day becoming fine. Fiordland is in for a few showers, however.

It is all sunshine in Christchurch. However, some northeasterly winds are expected and there is a high of 17C forecast.

Those in Dunedin can expect the same conditions.