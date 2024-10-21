A quick look into the expected weather for the next three days. Lots of sunshine to look forward to in the east ☀🌞whereas cloud expected to increase from the south and moving up Aotearoa/New Zealand in the west and also affecting central areas 🌤☁ Rain expected in the south,… pic.twitter.com/gZnYCek0f6 — MetService (@MetService) October 21, 2024

Barry said some parts of the West Coast would “easily” see half a metre of rain at higher elevations in the next 10 days or less.

“There most certainly is going to be heavy rain at sea level,” he said.

Barry said the wettest days for the country looked to be Wednesday and Thursday, with western and southern areas of the South Island in the firing line.

The “warm and moist” northwesterlies developing over the South Island would also bring warmer temperatures, Barry said, with eastern parts of the country set to see higher-than-average minimum and maximum temperatures later this week.

Another half metre + rainfall event on the cards for South Island's west coast this week. A Tasman cut off low will drag down tropical moisture delivering 2 moisture plumes in the next 7 days. The 2nd will also deliver heavy periods of rain for the North Island on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vymHr3oxUZ — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@HaurakiGulfWx) October 20, 2024

“For the easternmost places like Christchurch, Oamaru, Napier and Hastings, maximums in the mid-20s can be expected. Overnight temperatures will stay warm as well, in some cases only being a couple of degrees cooler than the day’s maximum, which might make sleeping a struggle for some,” Barry said.

MetService predicts highs of 26C to 27C in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday and Friday – Hawke’s Bay Anniversary day – and lows of 13C and 16C.

However, rain and wind are set to return elsewhere, bringing gloomy conditions for parts over the long weekend.

“Low pressure is returning at the end of this week, meaning some wetter weather is in store over the long weekend. With some drier weather possible for Labour Day, it is worth checking the forecast to get the best out of the weekend,” Barry said.

MetService said a large trough of low pressure was likely to cover much of New Zealand on Saturday, with northerlies affecting the North Island and southerlies developing over the South Island.

☀️ -> 🌧️



A mostly dry start to the week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure, but don't get too comfortable – the weather’s taking a turn by midweek! 🌦️



Showers are set to develop along the West Coast on Wednesday with the potential for heavy rain from Thursday 🌧️☔ pic.twitter.com/iyegoG4JBn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 20, 2024

“There’s considerable uncertainty regarding the areas most affected, however heavy rain could affect many parts of the country.

“Consequently, there is low confidence that heavy northerly rain could reach warning criteria about eastern Bay of Plenty, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Kāpiti (including the Tararua range), Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson/Tasman and northern Buller.

“There is also low confidence that heavy south or southeasterly rain could affect eastern parts of the South Island from eastern Marlborough to Clutha,” MetService said.

