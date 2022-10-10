Weather: Heavy rain, strong wind warnings for south, cloud and showers for main centres

Cloudy weather dominates the country today and tomorrow, with showers possible about the main centres. Photo / NZME

Cloudy weather dominates the country today, with rain along the West of both main islands. Showers are likely throughout the day in the main centres tomorrow, with cloud lingering.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the South Island, where MetService has issued severe weather warnings and watches for the mid and lower south.

MetService meteorologist John Law said, "a band of rain moves up and across the South Island today before weakening and lingering around the North Island later this week."

Law said, "the heaviest rainfall will be around the western South Island." The national forecaster has issued Heavy Rain Warnings for the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, and cautions that heavy rain is forecast to spread across to headwaters of Canterbury and Otago as well.

Up to 140mm of rain could fall over between 1pm and 11pm today. MetService said: "Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

The strongest winds were expected to hit east of the Southern Alps, where a Strong Wind Warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country for 13 hours between 3pm Monday and 3am Tuesday. Gusts could get up to 130km/h.

One upside of the strong northwesterlies will be much warmer temperatures, MetService said. The infamous Canterbury "Nor'wester" accompanies a high pollen forecast.

"The top temperatures today for places like Christchurch will be like chalk and cheese compared to last week's cold," Law said. "Highs today will reach 22C compared to just 9C last week."

Christchurch is recording the country's warmest temperature today, currently sitting at 20C, a marked difference from the freezing conditions of last week. The Garden City endured a 0.6C low on Thursday, and -1.1C last night.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Eastern Rangitaiki, which sat on 10C.

While cloud was forecast for the start of the week in the west of North Island, there would be plenty of sunshine across the east for Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay, MetService said.

"There's a covering of cloud across the west of Te Ika-a-Maui / North Island but the hills and ranges are doing a great job stopping the cloud from reaching the East Coast," Law said.

"Quieter" and drier weather is expected for the South Island as high pressure rebuilds across the island later this week. Showers may linger across the North Island.

All main cities can expect rain at times in the final week of the school holidays.

"If you are looking for some drier weather to enjoy the school holidays, it's a good week to stay up to date with the forecast," MetService said.