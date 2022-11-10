MetService National weather: November 10th-12th.

Auckland has been hit by strong downpours this morning as transport authorities consider reducing the number of open lanes over the Harbour Bridge, while firefighters have also rushed to rescue Northland motorists trapped in floodwaters.

“Due to forecast bad weather and possible strong winds, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will remain in a 4 by 4 lane configuration this morning,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted this morning.

“Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

The agency called on Auckland and Northland motorists to plan ahead.

“If you are driving around the network, please remember to switch on your headlights, so other motorists can see you and remember to drive to the conditions.”

Fire teams earlier went to the aid of a report of multiple cars being trapped by flooding in Whangaruru, north of Whangārei, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

“Two fire trucks were dispatched, one remains at the location.”

Heavy rain, strong gales, and big swells are expected to batter the North Island today, with a plethora of weather warnings and watches throughout the area.

“The heaviest rain will affect eastern areas from Auckland around to Hawke’s Bay today until early tomorrow morning,” MetService said.

This band of heavy rain moved onto Northland yesterday evening and is moving south across the North Island today.



The heaviest rain will affect eastern areas from Auckland around to Hawke's Bay today until early tomorrow morning.



ℹ https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/iNckMR0qCs — MetService (@MetService) November 10, 2022

A low-pressure system was set to arrive overnight last night, according to MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan, causing weather chaos for much of the north.

It was forecast that rain would start falling in Northland last night before moving south down the country, becoming heavier as it hits the northeastern parts of the North Island.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne; and there are heavy rain watches in place for Northland, northern Auckland, and the Hawke’s Bay ranges.

MetService reported Coromandel in particular could get up to 140mm of rain.

MetService also reported swells on the eastern coasts of the island could reach up to 5m.

“This, in addition to the heavy rain forecast, will make these coasts vulnerable to damage so be prepared and keep safe.”

SH1 AKL HARBOUR BRIDGE - 6:15AM

Due to forecast bad weather and possible strong winds, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will remain in a 4 by 4 lane configuration this morning. Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^MF pic.twitter.com/9A4Etovi7p — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 10, 2022





The North Island downpours will, however, change to more showery weather with relaxing winds by the time they reach the South Island.

The South Island will remain largely sunny until the rain comes from the north later today.

Heavy rain expected over Eden Park today will wet the pitch ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final for the Black Ferns.

The forecast for the game is some clouds and moderate northwesterly winds, and temperatures falling from the low 20s into the high teens.

However, Corrigan said there is an off chance that a thundery shower could pass over, so it may be a good idea to pack a raincoat.







