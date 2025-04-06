Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Heavy rain, 100km/h wind gusts, possible hail predicted for top of North Island

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The ASB Polyfest has been in full swing this week, concluding today. Despite heavy rain the performances kept on. Video / NZ Herald
  • A storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of the Auckland, Waikato and Taranaki regions this evening.
  • Wind gusts up to 100km/h and 10-20mm/h worth of rain could fall in affected areas.
  • Auckland Emergency Management advises people to stay inside and secure loose furniture items.

Auckland, Waikato and north Taranaki residents should prepare for thunder, lightning and heavy rain when a storm system passes through tonight.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon told the Herald there was an active band of heavy showers off the west of the North Island.

“The highest risk areas for the thunderstorm are just south of Auckland City to Taranaki,” she said.

“There will definitely be some outside that area.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

According to the MetService website, there is a moderate risk the Auckland region could experience 10-20mm/h of heavy rain and gusts of up to 100km/h.

While there is a high risk the western Taranaki and Waikato regions could see the same conditions.

Haddon said the worst weather would be estimated to land between 6-7pm.

“The main band will be this evening but it should be starting to ease by midnight.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Haddon said there was a chance of hail and a possibility of small tornadoes in the most affected areas.

Auckland Emergency Management said, that while the system is expected to move through quickly, it could bring isolated downpours that could cause surface flooding.

“It is difficult to pinpoint exactly which areas might be affected, so it is important for everyone to keep an eye on latest weather updates from MetService New Zealand and make sensible decisions,” the organisation said in a Facebook post.

Emergency Management advised residents to secure outdoor furniture and loose items, and drive to the conditions and avoid floodwaters.

If there is an immediate risk to life or property contact the emergency services on 111.

Report blocked drains, flooding and trees down on public land to the council on 09 301 0101.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand