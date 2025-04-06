- A storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of the Auckland, Waikato and Taranaki regions this evening.
- Wind gusts up to 100km/h and 10-20mm/h worth of rain could fall in affected areas.
- Auckland Emergency Management advises people to stay inside and secure loose furniture items.
Auckland, Waikato and north Taranaki residents should prepare for thunder, lightning and heavy rain when a storm system passes through tonight.
MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon told the Herald there was an active band of heavy showers off the west of the North Island.
“The highest risk areas for the thunderstorm are just south of Auckland City to Taranaki,” she said.
“There will definitely be some outside that area.”