According to the MetService website, there is a moderate risk the Auckland region could experience 10-20mm/h of heavy rain and gusts of up to 100km/h.

While there is a high risk the western Taranaki and Waikato regions could see the same conditions.

Haddon said the worst weather would be estimated to land between 6-7pm.

“The main band will be this evening but it should be starting to ease by midnight.”

Haddon said there was a chance of hail and a possibility of small tornadoes in the most affected areas.

Auckland Emergency Management said, that while the system is expected to move through quickly, it could bring isolated downpours that could cause surface flooding.

“It is difficult to pinpoint exactly which areas might be affected, so it is important for everyone to keep an eye on latest weather updates from MetService New Zealand and make sensible decisions,” the organisation said in a Facebook post.

Emergency Management advised residents to secure outdoor furniture and loose items, and drive to the conditions and avoid floodwaters.

If there is an immediate risk to life or property contact the emergency services on 111.

Report blocked drains, flooding and trees down on public land to the council on 09 301 0101.

