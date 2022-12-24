Weather: Good tidings we bring of sunshine for you and your kin

Christmas Day is expected to roll out the sunshine for most of the country. Photo /Greg Bowker

Christmas Day is expected to roll out the sunshine for most of the country. Photo /Greg Bowker

Kiwi kids are likely to be dashing out into fine blue skies tomorrow morning so they can test the new toys Santa brought them.

Forecaster MetService says that although Christmas Eve has been tinged with unsettled weather and cloudy skies, including possible thunderstorms in parts of the country, finer prospects are in store tomorrow.

“Christmas Day itself looks even better, with most places expecting fine weather, although we expect some showers to bubble up about inland areas in the afternoon and evening, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

“So, if you’re planning a Kiwi Christmas on the beach, pack sunscreen and a hat along with the pavlova.”

Pack the sunscreen and the pavlova if going to the beach on Christmas Day, MetService says. Photo / Steven McNicholl

For Auckland, that means that although there could be isolated showers tomorrow, the day will mostly be sunny with a high of 24C forecast.

Boxing Day could bring more isolated showers, including some heavy falls in the afternoon, as the nation’s biggest city heads for a top of 25C.

Up north, Whangārei is in for a fine Christmas also with a chance of showers and a high of 24C.

Boxing Day could be spent under clouds, however, with light showers giving way to possible heavy rain and thunder in the evening.

It’s a similar story for Hamilton residents, where Christmas is heading for a mainly fine top of 25C with a chance of showers. Boxing Day has fine breaks but also a chance of thundery weather in the evening for a top of 26.

Tauranga should enjoy a mainly fine Christmas with a high of 26C, but the thundery weather could come earlier, possibly hitting on Christmas evening.

Boxing Day should bring fine breaks mixed with late morning showers and a top of 24C.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are looking at thunderstorms and possible hail this evening before Christmas Day breaks with fine weather.

Lifeguards on patrol at Ōmanu Beach on Christmas Eve. Photo / Mead Norton

Hawke’s Bay is under a severe thunderstorm watch that’s in place until 9pm tonight, with hail and heavy downpours possible.

However, Napier can then expect a mostly fine Christmas Day with a top of 24C.

Boxing Day should bring a shower or two in the morning and a top of 23C.

New Plymouth can expect some of the nicest Christmas weather in the country.

While Christmas Day will only hit 22C with morning cloud, Boxing Day should be mostly fine with a top of 25C. The fine weather should continue all the way through to Friday.

MetService says Wellington residents are also in for a “cracker Christmas” with mostly fine weather and a top of 22C.

Boxing Day in the capital will bring more of the same, with fine breaks and a top of 23C.

In the South Island, Christchurch is tipped for fine Christmas Day weather, interspersed with possible showers and a high of 23C.

Boxing Day will also be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and maximum of 23C.

After possible thunderstorms today, the north of the South Island, including Nelson should expect a mostly fine Christmas Day with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Further south, Dunedin is tipped for a high of 21C on Christmas and possible afternoon showers.

Boxing Day will be similar with a top of 20C and partly cloudy skies.

Holidaymakers in Queenstown are looking at the odd shower on Christmas with a top of 22C, before Boxing Day fires up delightful, mostly fine skies and a high of 25C.



