Auckland is in for a mixed bag of weather today and in the coming days.

The weather outside is frightful and delightful; with cloudy conditions, fog, showers and rain all on the cards over the next few days - but so too are warm temperatures.

Aucklanders woke to a foggy start in the early hours of this morning, as low cloud hovered over parts of the city.

But fine spells are on the forecast nearer to midday, according to MetService, and so too are isolated showers and light winds, as well as some northwesterlies from this afternoon.

🌀 It may look pretty from above, but the weather underneath it won't be...



This low will likely take *almost a week* to move from offshore of New South Wales to near Auckland 🐢 ~ bringing frequently unsettled conditions to NZ 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/w7zo5KDyWp — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 15, 2022

A temperature high of 26C is expected in the City of Sails today, as well as an overnight low of 18C.

By 8.30am, MetService was describing Auckland’s weather as feeling like 22C.

Tomorrow will be a rainy day for Auckland. Rain is due to develop in the morning before possibly turning heavy from the afternoon.

Humid nights

Light winds are also on the cards and a high of 23C and overnight low of 18C will make for a warm day and night.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research reported that in Auckland, 19.3C was as cold as it got last night. In Wellington, that temperature was slightly cooler on 17.3 and 15C in Christchurch.

Sunday looks more promising for Auckland - with only occasional rain set to ease in the afternoon with fine breaks developing.

“Light winds, becoming westerly for a time in the afternoon and evening.”

Hope everyone likes high humidity (🟣). pic.twitter.com/od05rrg8GZ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 14, 2022

😴🛌🌡 Did it feel warm last night?



19.3°C was as cold as Auckland got last night. Wellington was a bit cooler on 17.3° and 15° in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/gzRdAIc89A — MetService (@MetService) December 15, 2022

Those in Northland will see similar conditions - low cloud and fine spells developing, as well as isolated showers - today.

Over on the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, a cloudy day with periods of rain will make for a wet morning. But rain is due to ease by the afternoon or evening.

People in Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Whanganui Manawatū, Gisborne to Wairarapa are in for an often cloudy day with scattered showers this afternoon.

Weather experts say there is also the possibility thunderstorms may strike in those areas.

Cloudy periods and a few showers are forecast in Wellington, Horowhenua Kapiti Coast and Taranaki. However, fine weather conditions are set to increase from this afternoon.

Further south, there are similar conditions in Marlborough and Nelson; while rain - possibly heavy - is set to become showers by this evening in Buller, Nelson and Fiordland. But those showers will ease from this evening.

Anyone in Canterbury, Otago and Southland can look forward to a day with cloudy periods and showers developing later this morning.

The weather there will get slightly worse unfortunately; as showers are forecast ahead of evening thunderstorms and possible hail south of Ashburton.








