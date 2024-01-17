Hot temperatures and showers will plague Auckland well into next week, with daily lows in the city unlikely to dip below 20C until at least Tuesday.

It means muggy nights and restless sleeps are set to continue in the days ahead.

It is a similar picture across the country, with Wellington in line for mostly cloudy days and temperatures between 24C and 23C; Christchurch should see 31C on Friday and 32C on Saturday; and Dunedin was expected to hit 28C on Friday.

Auckland's run of warm nights is set to continue into next week. A humid NE flow continues until a low crosses the upper north on Sunday. This alters the winds but doesn't remove the warm sub-tropical airmass, so the mugginess continues. We need a SW change to flush out the… pic.twitter.com/ko7YV5LwO2 — MetService (@MetService) January 16, 2024

On Thursday, Auckland should experience a high of 27C with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers. MetService’s forecast for the City of Sails reads “very hot”. Wellington should reach 24C with mostly cloudy skies and Christchurch could see rain develop in the morning with a high of 21C.

The humid conditions were being brought in by a flow of air off the northeast of the country, MetService said. A low-pressure system should replace this flow on Sunday but the sub-tropical air mass over New Zealand would linger.

While the northeasterly flow would continue to dump on the North Island on Friday, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said an “atmospheric river of moisture” would hit the West Coast of the South Island.

Another warm night for many, with min temps about 20C from Auckland north. Dew points above 18C meant the minimum was always going to be warm, but cloud cover kept it from cooling as well. Warm nights in the north until at least Monday. Full forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/F0lFcgivrq — MetService (@MetService) January 16, 2024

Auckland had showers forecast for Friday with another high of 27C. MetService predicted partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers in Wellington, where some northerlies could become strong in exposed places.

Christchurch had a 31C high forecast for Friday with cloudy periods and a few spots of rain expected for the morning. There was a chance of an early shower in Dunedin, where the forecast high was 28C.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a raft of severe weather watches and warnings for the west of the South Island starting at 3am tomorrow.

A collection of warnings and watches have been issued for the west of South Island starting 3am Thursday morning. The heavy rain watch for Westland has been upgraded to an Orange Warning. For full details check https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/8QmHBWh7uJ — MetService (@MetService) January 16, 2024

An orange heavy rain warning is in effect for Westland, north of Haast, for 24 hours from 3am on Thursday as 180 to 220mm of rain is expected.

Peak rates of rainfall could reach 20 to 25mm/h, especially in thunderstorms, said MetService.

Heavy rain watches will also be in effect for Tasman about and west of Motueka, Buller, the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, Westland and south of Haast, and Fiordland throughout Thursday and Friday.

💧 An atmospheric river of moisture will track into the West Coast of the South Island on Friday, delivering up to a month's worth of rain in a day to Westland, possibly causing flooding & slips.



The moisture plume extends back to northern Australia, where the monsoon is active. pic.twitter.com/OykKjg9SLF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 17, 2024

Niwa said the atmospheric river of moisture tracking into the West Coast of the South Island on Friday, may deliver up to a month’s worth of rain in a day to Westland, possibly causing flooding and slips.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Fiordland for 13 hours from 6am on Friday.