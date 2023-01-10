The Coromandel boating club behind New Zealand’s first bid to contest the America’s Cup is now facing a fight to save its base after storm surges from Cyclone Hale washed away the ground beneath it.

Mercury Bay Boating Club Commodore Jonathan Kline said the situation is now “really bad” after dawn revealed the front deck of the building had been undermined overnight.

“It’s hanging,” he told the Herald.

The plan for today was to remove the veranda deck and go against the council’’ instructions and use concrete blocks and bags in front of the club to protect what little earth there was left, he said.

The devastating effect of the storm surges was made clear as dawn rose over the Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga. Photo / Lynley Ward

“Then we need containers because we need to empty the building. There are a lot of treasures in that building, historical treasures. Also all of the equipment we’ve worked so hard to purchase through community grants and funding drives for our junior sailors.”

He said the plan was to lift the building further back on the property.

“The conditions last night, in fact an hour before high tide right through an hour after, were scary. The waves were coming up and over the beach deck, up and over the bank. It’s unclear that any type of protection bags or rocks or concrete block would have withstood the force of the waves,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking.”

He said the club had worked hard over the past five years to build its community sailing programmes for all ages and skills.

”We’ve done so well with that and all the while the sea has chewed away at the bank in front of us.”

Damage caused by storm surges at Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga. Photo / Lynley Ward

He said plans to save the building in an organised, consented way were now jeopardised.

“As a matter of urgency we must pick this building up and move it now.”

The boat club is using a truck crane to lift the deck away from the building.

A team of volunteers have been at the club since first light, disconnecting the deck.

Volunteers are now working to save Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga after storm surges undermined the building. Photo / Lynley Ward

Kline said yesterday the volunteer committee had been working across the day with Waikato Regional Council and Thames Coromandel District Council to initiate an emergency action that would allow concrete blocks or rocks to be used to minimise the impact at last night’s high tide.

“Unfortunately even though we procured the blocks at our own expense and at great effort, the councils have come back and said our emergency doesn’t fit within the legal framework of what constitutes an emergency.”

Kline said the committee was left with the difficult position of either abiding by the law or making the decision to deploy the defences without council approval or endorsement and at their own risk.

Kline said the club rose to fame after Sir Michael Fay put forward a challenge for the America’s Cup in the 1980s.

He said members joined the club from all over the world as a result of the David and Goliath scenario unfolding in the sporting clash.

“We didn’t have a clubhouse then but the history of this club is a strong one and it’s a club that really set the tone for New Zealand sailors in the future to recognise that they too with their expertise could compete very successfully on the international stage.

“I think it’s an important piece of New Zealand sailing history.”