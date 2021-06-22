Weather: Cold start for Auckland, frost for Canterbury and parts of Otago, colder mornings expected

MetService Christchurch weather: June 23rd

Many parts of New Zealand will be feeling the cold this morning with a layer of frost covering southern regions - and temperatures down to single figures in Auckland.

MetService meteorologist Daniel Corrigan told the Herald the next few mornings are also expected to be frosty in the South Island - especially in the higher country but also on the Canterbury plains.

"It's looking like there could be a bit more cloud around Dunedin, the frost risk there is a little bit less than places further north."

Aucklanders are in for a chilly day - temperatures fell to as low as 5C overnight and are not expected to pass 13C today. The overnight low tonight is expected to be 4C.

Hey #Auckland it'll feel a bit chillier 🥶 the next two mornings after a warm 13℃ last night. 5℃ forecast early tomorrow and 4℃ early Thursday. https://t.co/tks2Q4pbWD



Many spots further south will be colder, but Auckland in particular will be cooler than their average. ^Dan — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2021

The cooler weather is due to a southerly flow making its way across the country, Corrigan said.

"It's bringing colder air up from the south and then as higher pressure moves on, the atmosphere becomes more stable and that cold air is able to sit over the land in the morning and cool down further."

The cold, frosty weather is good news for southern ski field operators around Queenstown and Wanaka who have been busy snow-making at Coronet Peak and Cardrona.

Snow making at Coronet Peak ski area. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch has seen just 50 per cent of its usual sunshine hours for the month of June.

There have been 59.7 sunshine hours so far this month compared to the average of 123.3.

Christchurch has seen 52.8ml of rain in June, compared to the average of 59ml for the month.

But it is not looking all doom and gloom for the garden city.

A high of 18C is forecast for Saturday, if it reaches that temperature it will surpass the June record high of 17.6C.

"With the next weather system coming on, as the wind turns more northwesterly, the origin of that air is from further up north so then we're expecting warmer temperatures across the country."

Corrigan said South Island residents should expect warmer evenings and mornings heading into Friday, Saturday and Sunday.