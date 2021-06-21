Haumoana sea wall 70 per cent complete, standing strong against weather

The nearly-complete Haumoana seawall acts as a barrier for houses along the coast. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Haumoana sea wall is on track for completion by mid-July, as long as big swells don't keep getting in the way.

Hastings District Council's director of major capital projects delivery Graeme Hansen said the $600,000, 100-metre seawall was approximately 70 per cent complete.

He added the stormy conditions over the weekend did not delay the work.

"The rain event on the weekend had no effect on the works," Hansen said.

"We did lose one week with the large sea event of the week of May 24 to 28."

In May, Hastings District and Hawke's Bay Regional councils granted consents for the 100m wall, which will be built from large limestone rocks and constructed to protect Cape View Corner at the intersection of East, Beach and Clifton Rds from erosion.

It was the end of a 12-year battle by residents to get it built. It is being funded by ratepayers out of Hastings District Council's annual plan.

Once finished it will looksimilar to the revetment wall at Clifton Beach.