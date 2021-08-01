Weather: Cold front to bring powerful winds and snow, as fog covers parts of Auckland

Gloomy weather is on the cards for much of the North Island tomorrow. Photo / Richard Robinson, File

Powerful and potentially damaging winds are forecast for the North Island, as snow brings road warnings for those in the south.

Heavy fog is already affecting parts of Auckland early today, however, with reports of reduced visibility because of thick fog in and around Takanini, Papakura and Pukekohe in South Auckland.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said there was "some decent fog" just south of the Auckland airport terminals.

Webcams around that area showed reduced visibility to 5km, which was considered low visibility.

When visibility starts to get below 10km, that is when it becomes important to authorities, Bakker said.

A spokesman for Auckland Airport said there was no fog at the airport terminals, so flights will not be affected.

Aucklanders are waking up to a somewhat mixed day of weather to start the working week, with a few showers forecast this morning before turning to rain this evening and a temperature high of 16C.

But conditions are due to change overnight, as weather experts say a surge of gales will strike the North Island from tomorrow - particularly Auckland and Northland.

WeatherWatch said a cold front is due to move in tomorrow and will bring a surge of gale force winds gusting over 100km/h in exposed parts of the North Island.

The satellite imagery across the Tasman Sea shows an active front east of Tasmania, which is due to cross Aotearoa on Monday and Tuesday.



Heavy falls are possible across most South Island regions during Monday and/or Tuesday.



Details: https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Ash pic.twitter.com/G5W581E1yX — MetService (@MetService) August 1, 2021

The winds had the potential to be dangerous and damaging - and could result in power outages and tree branches being snapped off.

"The most exposed will be Northland and parts of Auckland, as the westerly ramps up then turns [southwest] - easing as a southerly by Tuesday night," a WeatherWatch spokesman said.

Gusts of over 100km/h are forecast in Northland and Auckland tomorrow. Photo / Paul Estcourt, File

"Those that don't have gales are still likely to have a period of blustery conditions - but this event does look fairly short-lived.

"Worst of the winds will be hugging the western coastline of the North Island and spreading into northern areas during the day before easing at night."

MetService said rain is expected for the western South Island this afternoon, as the active front over the Tasman Sea pushes into New Zealand.

Rain is on the cards for eastern areas of the South Island and western parts of the North Island later this evening. That rain is due to spread further east overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Road snowfall warnings

A number of road snowfall warnings have also been issued by MetService and will affect Arthur's Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94).

Those planning to travel on Arthur's Pass can expect snow to settle on the road from tonight (about 10pm) until tomorrow morning (about 10am).

A busy week of weather is expected in NZ. Some highlights:



Tue: Very windy in the upper & lower NI, high elevation snow in the lower SI 🌬️



Wed: Tranquil weather across NZ ⛅



Thu-Fri: Showers and perhaps thunderstorms in the NI 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/xD3HdqYc6v — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 1, 2021

Between 3cm to 5cm of snow is forecast to settle above 800m, with lesser amounts lower down.

Similar conditions are expected on Lindis Pass; with between 5cm to 10cm of snow expected to accumulate above 800m from 7pm to 5am tomorrow.

Snow is due to settle on Crown Range Rd from late this afternoon (about 4pm) until the early hours of tomorrow (approximately 3am). Between 8cm to 12cm of snow is forecast.

While the warning on Milford Road is in place from 3pm to 11pm tonight. MetService says between 2cm to 4cm of snow is due to accumulate above 800m.

Motorists are advised to keep a close eye on weather updates throughout the day. The next road snowfall warnings update will be issued at 10am.