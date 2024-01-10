MetService is forecasting temperatures up to 30C for parts of Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

MetService is forecasting temperatures up to 30C for parts of Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Summer is in full swing in Canterbury with the MetService forecasting temperatures of up to 30-35C for much of the east and northeast of the South Island.

The North Island is in for a slightly cooler day, with light showers forecast for Rotorua, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Taupo.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said: “In Canterbury, it’s going to be hot, it’s going to be dry, it’s going to be humid”.

Current forecasts see a high of 31C for Christchurch, 30C for Timaru, while Ashburton is the hottest spot in the country at 32C.

“Make sure you have plenty of water to hand, especially if you’re out and about in the sun or if you’re working outside, make sure you’re well hydrated, and keep out of the sun around the hottest part of the day,” O’Connor said.

The hot humid temperatures coupled with strong northwesterly winds in Canterbury have local fire crews on high alert.

“Today is an extreme fire day, which means a fire can easily start and be hard to contain,” Canterbury Fire and Emergency posted online.

Fire crews are urging locals to avoid mowing lawns or doing hot work during the hottest parts of the day.

“Any sparks could cause a fast-moving wildfire.”

“Please avoid lighting any fires, even approved fire types. Check any fires you have previously lit in the past week and ensure they are fully extinguished,” the post said.

While the east coast of the South Island will enjoy scorching temperatures, the picture is looking slightly different for the West Coast.

The MetService has issued an orange heavy rain watch for Fiordland and the West Coast.

Around 50-70mm of rain is expected to hit Fiordland from this morning until 2pm.

“We’re seeing scattered rain through these areas which will be particularly heavy around Fiordland until this afternoon,” O’Connor said.

The warm temperatures continue up the North Island today, with Hastings, Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay and Taumaranui looking at a high of 29C.

“The showers in Northland are expected to clear out and most of the North Island will become fine over the course of the day but there could be some showers in inland areas this afternoon‚” O’Connor said.

What’s the high at your place today?

Auckland 26C

Hamilton 27C

Tauranga 24C

Gisborne 28C

Wellington 23C

Christchurch 31C

Dunedin 29C

Queenstown 22C