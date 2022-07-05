MetService National weather: July 5th - July 7th

Just when one might start to think winter is not as cold as it once was, the MetService says there is potential for more snow across the southern region this weekend — and it could be a recurring weather feature this month.

A MetService spokesman said the first few days of July offered a "relatively quiet pause" in our weather. However, the remainder of the month was looking to be stormy and wet, with cooler-than-average temperatures in the second half of the month.

A deep low with associated fronts and troughs from the north Tasman Sea should affect New Zealand tomorrow and Friday, bringing strong winds and rain to much of New Zealand.

Cold air may spread across the South Island from late Friday to Saturday, and snow was likely to affect parts of the South Island during that time — especially higher roads and passes, he said.

"There is a decent potential for further South Island snowfall, keeping skifields smiling.

"This recipe of stormy Tasman lows and Southern Ocean fronts continues through until about mid-month, keeping rainfall and snowfall totals ticking along for most regions.

"Once we hit mid-month, expect a major pattern change to colder weather — southerlies and high-pressure systems."

He said the "back half" of July was predicted to be slightly colder than average, and precipitation should favour eastern areas of both islands, including a risk of further decent snowfalls in the South Island.

The day ahead, according to MetService

Northland

Cloudy. Rain becoming confined to the Far North this morning. A few showers in the east tonight.

Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Mostly cloudy. Areas of early morning drizzle, and one or two evening showers about Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island.

Gisborne to Wairarapa

Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers becoming confined to the ranges by afternoon.

Taranaki to Wellington, including Taumarunui, Taupo and Taihape

Areas of morning fog and drizzle, then fine spells increasing.

All the South Island, except Southland, Clutha and Fiordland

Fine apart from areas of cloud.

Southland, Clutha and Fiordland

A few showers, becoming confined to the south coast this afternoon with increasing fine spells elsewhere.

Chatham Islands

The odd shower.