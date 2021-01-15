Weather: Aucklanders to bask in sun today; Prada Cup rain possible tomorrow

Wainui Beach in Gisborne ahead of a weekend in which the East Coast city is set to reach a blistering high of 30C. Photo / Grant Bradley

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Aucklanders are set to bask in gorgeous sunshine today, but will likely face showers tomorrow for the return of America's Cup racing.

Elsewhere, Blenheim is tipped to scorch under a high of 29C today, while Whangārei in the north and Hamilton are set for 27C.

Forecaster MetService said sparkling summer weather would shine on most of the country today before some areas, such as Auckland, were hit by unsettled conditions, rain and cooler weather next week.

'While the last seven days have been relatively settled due to a slow-moving region of high pressure, the next seven days will see low pressure come back into the picture," MetService said.

The nation's biggest city is expected to reach 25C today as morning cloud gives way to sunshine, before Sunday reaches a high of 26C, with rain developing in the afternoon.

Another couple warm days ahead with some centres forecast to remain above 20C at 10pm.



Cooler weather expected next week which should be a relief for those feeling the heat at night.



Check your local forecast at https://t.co/KjoElHh2uF ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/NTkTYHE5Gq — MetService (@MetService) January 14, 2021

That could put a dampener on spectators gathering along Auckland's harbour to watch the America's Cup sailing field battle in races 2 and 3 of the Prada Cup on Sunday.

Aucklanders can then expect heavier showers to hit midweek, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Whangārei residents, meanwhile, can plan on a weekend at the beach as today's top of 27C climbs even higher to 29C tomorrow, before afternoon rain blows in.

Those in Hamilton might also consider escaping to coastal Raglan today as the city also baked under a top of 27C today and 25C tomorrow, while Tauranga was set for highs of 26C today and 27C on Sunday.

Rotorua is set for highs of 25C and 23C, while New Plymouth in the west can expect 22C today and rain and 22C tomorrow.

VIDEO: Southern Ocean storms to disrupt summer for some in NZ https://t.co/AT6fzf6FrA via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) January 14, 2021

East Coast hotspot Gisborne is set for 24C today and a scorching 30C with long hot spells is forecast for Sunday.

Residents in the capital won't miss out either; Wellington enjoys a fine high of 23C today, although Sunday will drop to a high of 20C, with scattered rain.

Christchurch in the South Island is set for a gentle high of 22C today. Morning rain is possible tomorrow but the mercury will hit 27C.

Dunedin is set for highs of 22C and 25C.

Queenstown residents have a picture-perfect Saturday ahead of them with fine skies and a high of 26C before occasional rain and a high of 20C tomorrow.