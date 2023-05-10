Aucklanders took to social media to show off their clips of the Sky Tower being struck by lightning. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied / Matt Dodds / Brittney Manunui / Jeremy Batten





Aucklanders are waking up to more rain and strong gusts this morning, with showers - some heavy - and possible thunderstorms and hail all featuring on today’s forecast.

And Waka Kotahi is warning for motorists to expect delays on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge “due to ongoing strong wind gusts”.

“[The] Harbour Bridge will be operating with 4 lanes in each direction during this morning’s peak travel period. Expect delays. Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle,” the organisation said

It is also set to be a cold day. MetService is forecasting a temperature high of 14C, while an overnight low of 8C will mean for an extra blanket or two.

Just after 6am, the weather authority reported conditions to be feeling like 13C and that people would need three layers of clothing - including something windproof.

Strong westerly winds are also on the cards. Gusts of up to 56km/h are expected, MetService said.

A sudden cluster of thunderstorms hit the city overnight - about 9pm - bringing in howling winds, heavy rain and hail stones the size of peanut M&Ms.

Loud thunder turned into lightning - at one point, striking the Sky Tower.

Members of the public from various parts of the city took to social media to share photos of giant hail stones and dramatic video footage - including the spectacular moment the Sky Tower was struck.

Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower. Photo / Joanne Nicholson

The hailstorm was reported in suburbs around Auckland - including in Point Chevalier and Mt Albert.

While heavy rain and thunderstorms were also reported in Mt Eden, Onehunga, Titirangi, Massey, Ponsonby and parts of South Auckland.

The size of the hailstones was described by one Mt Albert resident as being “as big as M&Ms”.

“The most intense thunderstorm I’ve ever experienced is rolling over Ponsonby right now,” one local said.

From the Sky Tower, looking toward the Harbour Bridge. 😮



Slowed down to two frames per second. pic.twitter.com/5hBljGjxo1 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 10, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni had a frightening experience as the plane she was travelling on attempted to land at Auckland Airport during the weather event.

“The plane was getting knocked around. Ended up circling for about 45 minutes and then landing safely,” she shared on social media.

Incredible video shows Auckland's Sky Tower being zapped during tonight's storm. pic.twitter.com/qSLuUJ1pGq — nzherald (@nzherald) May 10, 2023

Road snowfall warning

There are no severe weather warnings in place at the moment.

However, a heavy snow watch is in place over the northern hills of Southland north to the Waitaki River - not including the lower-lying parts of North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha - until midday today.

“Snow if likely above 400 or 500 metres, with heavy falls above 700m, where accumulations may approach warning criteria.”

A number of road snowfall warnings are in place - including on Desert Rd (State Highway 1) until 11am, the Crown Range Rd until midday and Milford Rd (SH94) until 10am.

Other road warnings on that list are due to lapse early this morning.