Already there’s been a rush-hour crash on State Highway 1. NZ Transport Agency said this occurred on the Northern Motorway around 5.15pm.

“A crash is partially blocking the right southbound lane after Constellation Dr on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” it posted to X.

In an update, it said this crash had been moved clear of the lanes around 5.50pm.

Earlier this afternoon, debris in the lanes was slowing southbound traffic on SH1 between Redoubt Rd and Hill Rd. This was removed at 5.10pm.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:15PM

A crash is partially blocking the right southbound lane after Constellation Dr on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^ND pic.twitter.com/D7TH73Euzm — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 19, 2025

MetService attributes the wet weather to a complex trough of low pressure moving northeast over the North Island. An upper cold pool – a cold pocket of dense air – is also moving northeast over the island.

Meanwhile, a persistent southeasterly flow is forecast to bring a period of heavy rain to the eastern North Island on Thursday.

A yellow heavy rain watch is set to come into effect for 16 hours for southern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay’s Wairoa District from 8am tomorrow.

A period of heavy rain is expected, with amounts possibly approaching warning criteria.

“Rain jackets at the ready, eastern North Island! Thursday looks set to be a wet one for Wairoa District in Hawke’s Bay and the Gisborne region,” MetService said.

