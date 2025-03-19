- A trough of low pressure brings the possibility of thunderstorms to the North Island.
- Auckland faces a wet Wednesday rush hour, with a crash on State Highway 1 causing delays.
- Heavy rain is forecast for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay on Thursday, with a yellow rain watch.
A trough of low pressure is moving over the North Island, bringing the possibility of thunderstorms.
“The North Island has seen some pockets of heavier rain on Wednesday, with a few more showers expected across the top half this afternoon and evening,” MetService said.
The forecaster says there is a low risk of thunderstorms for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty this afternoon and evening.