Updated

Weather: Auckland rush-hour crash amid wet weather and thunderstorm risk

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A trough of low pressure brings the possibility of thunderstorms to the North Island.
  • Auckland faces a wet Wednesday rush hour, with a crash on State Highway 1 causing delays.
  • Heavy rain is forecast for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay on Thursday, with a yellow rain watch.

Auckland faces a wet Wednesday rush hour, with a crash on State Highway 1 causing delays.

A trough of low pressure is moving over the North Island, bringing the possibility of thunderstorms.

“The North Island has seen some pockets of heavier rain on Wednesday, with a few more showers expected across the top half this afternoon and evening,” MetService said.

The forecaster says there is a low risk of thunderstorms for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty this afternoon and evening.

Already there’s been a rush-hour crash on State Highway 1. NZ Transport Agency said this occurred on the Northern Motorway around 5.15pm.

“A crash is partially blocking the right southbound lane after Constellation Dr on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” it posted to X.

In an update, it said this crash had been moved clear of the lanes around 5.50pm.

Earlier this afternoon, debris in the lanes was slowing southbound traffic on SH1 between Redoubt Rd and Hill Rd. This was removed at 5.10pm.

MetService attributes the wet weather to a complex trough of low pressure moving northeast over the North Island. An upper cold pool – a cold pocket of dense air – is also moving northeast over the island.

Meanwhile, a persistent southeasterly flow is forecast to bring a period of heavy rain to the eastern North Island on Thursday.

A yellow heavy rain watch is set to come into effect for 16 hours for southern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay’s Wairoa District from 8am tomorrow.

A period of heavy rain is expected, with amounts possibly approaching warning criteria.

“Rain jackets at the ready, eastern North Island! Thursday looks set to be a wet one for Wairoa District in Hawke’s Bay and the Gisborne region,” MetService said.

