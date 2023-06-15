Fog rolling over Auckland Thursday morning. Photo / Niwa

The top of the country is in for a spell of potentially violent weather with thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible tornadoes set to roll over this evening.

It marks an end to a streak of cold, bluebird days, which have plunged parts of New Zealand to below freezing over the past week.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland and Great Barrier Island, set to start at 9pm today.

Auckland Emergency Management, the Civil Defence group responsible for the region, also alerted watches for parts of the city.

🌧️Heavy Rain Watch issued for Auckland including Aotea Great Barrier Island. Please see link below for more details ⬇️ https://t.co/uM4fsF1nAj — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) June 14, 2023

⛈️A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Aotea Great Barrier Island. Please see details on link below ⬇️ https://t.co/DZI4NxJxLA — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) June 14, 2023

Heavy rain watches were also issued for Northland, Auckland from Whangaparāoa north, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula - the earliest of which begins at 6pm today.

Peak rainfall rates during the electrical storms could reach 40mm an hour, MetService said.

Forecasts would be monitoring the thunderstorms closely, and a red thunderstorm warning will be issued if any severe storms are detected on their radars.

Possibly heavy rain and thunderstorms replace settled weather for the top of the country tonight ⛈



It's going to be a damp weekend for northern and eastern areas of both islands



Keep an eye on https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz as the weather develops pic.twitter.com/fu9DznDYjy — MetService (@MetService) June 15, 2023

A low-pressure system is responsible for driving the sunny, frosty days away with the front due to reach the North Island this evening.

Private forecaster WeatherWatch said sub-tropical winds should lift the temperatures in most regions over the next week.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said: “Northland is likely in the firing line starting this evening, until at least late tomorrow morning as the front tracks south.

🖥️☔️💨#VIDEO: Rain for eastern #NewZealand & a lift in temperatures for most regions over the week ahead with sub-tropical winds developing for some.



In #Australia severe gales move into the coastal south east due to a big storm over the Southern Ocean. https://t.co/HOzVEvu7Ni — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) June 15, 2023

“We expect the front to reach Auckland early Friday morning when a heavy rain watch comes into effect from Whangaparāoa northwards.”

By Friday afternoon, the heavy rain is likely to spread to Coromandel with the low-pressure system travelling east across the island.

Wotherspoon said there was still some uncertainty about where the weather would be the most violent.

The settled spell of weather will soon come to an end.



Low pressure (🔵) looks to become more common over the next 2 weeks, seeing the return of rain to many regions - starting in the northern & eastern North Island on Friday.



Westerlies may become common late in the month 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/xYGvjElf3r — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 14, 2023

She said showers would linger around the north of the country into the weekend, while heavy downpours move over Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said the low-pressure would become more common over the next two weeks, with westerly winds becoming more common later this month.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



