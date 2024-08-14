Forecasters are predicting a “polar blast” is possible for parts of the South Island early next week, accompanied by snow at low levels.
It comes as the top of both islands are expected to be struck by heavy rain and strong winds at the weekend, with moderate confidence severe weather warnings will be issued for several areas.
Metservice meteorologist Leigh Matheson told the Herald the lower South Island may experience a “glancing blow” with the Antarctic blast seeing single-figure temperatures to kick off the new week.
Matheson added snow is possible to low levels for Invercargill, Dunedin and potentially Christchurch.
“It doesn’t look like [there will be] a lot of precipitation. It doesn’t look like a big snow event, just really cold,” Matheson said.