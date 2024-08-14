She said at this stage, weather models were forecasting a southerly outbreak on Monday, issuing a “glancing blow” for the lower South Island before it moves on to the Chatham Islands.

“There will be southerly gales pushing up into the North Island as well, but not as cold as what the lower South Island is getting. There’ll be a reasonably cold southerly coming into Wellington.”

She added it was something for the lower South Island to “keep an eye on”.

“It’s just going to remind people that although it seems like we’re getting close to spring, winter is very much still around. A typical winter’s day in the far south.”

Auckland was predicted to have a cool Monday, but “nothing outrageous”.

➡️ A significant weather pattern change is expected in late August, September...



A robust jet stream is forecast to extend from the Indian Ocean to New Zealand, leading to more unsettled conditions & spells of unseasonable warmth & wind, potentially lasting for several weeks 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/YWrrcmvzgJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 13, 2024

Meanwhile, MetService is forecasting a weak front to come onto the South Island late on Thursday, bringing an extended period of rain to the West Coast. It would die over the South Island on Friday.

“Saturday is a little more interesting,” Matheson said.

A broad low coming from the Tasman Sea is set to bring a period of rain to most northern parts of the North Island and the upper South Island.

Matheson said it was going to move through “fairly quickly”.

“For places like Auckland, it’s sort of a period of rain on Saturday which eases a bit and then another period of rain on Sunday.”