Weather: A 'sharp temperature drop' on its way - and snow in the south

A fine day is forecast for much of the North Island, but a change in the wind will bring a "sharp temperature drop" over the next few days.

MetService says a shift in wind direction is set to bring colder temperatures, particularly for those in the South Island.

"Combine this with some rain-bringing fronts and the recipe for snow is complete.

"The snow is expected to pass through rapidly; meaning it won't accumulate all that much ... but while the snow does stick around, it will fall to fairly low levels across the South Island," MetService said.

Snow is expected down to 400m and, as a result, people planning to travel across parts of the country are encouraged to keep an eye on the weather conditions as that may affect certain roads.

Here's an Infrared satellite image of Aotearoa (red clouds = the tallest and deepest clouds), with the approximate location of a southerly change. Everyone getting cooler temps for the next few days 🥶🥶



Detail ➡ https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz pic.twitter.com/C5QC2YAnHR — MetService (@MetService) October 13, 2020

Aucklanders are waking up to some morning cloud today. But conditions are due to become fine for much of the day and into the evening.

Light winds of up to 13km/h around the city are also on the cards and a high of 17C is expected. An overnight low of 10C is forecast.

Auckland is in for a fine day today, the MetService says. Photo / Getty

Meteorologist Angus Hines said yesterday that an excess of low-level moisture in the atmosphere this week would mean that the spells of dry weather would still be accompanied by "largely cloudy skies".

"The settled conditions are short-lived for many of us," he said.

"A cold change hurries northwards [today], travelling all the way from Southland to Gisborne throughout the day - bringing cold and showery weather with it."

Northland to Taumarunui, the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty are all in for fine weather as well; with Kaitaia in for a high of 14C and Whāngārei a high of 11C.

The rest of the North Island will see a lot of cloud today.

People in the lower half of the North Island will need to prepare for wet weather - as rain spreads from the South Island from this afternoon and into the evening.

Wednesday's emojicast:



☁️

☁️

🌤🌤

🌤🌤☀️🌤

🌤🌤☀️🌤

🌤🌤🌦

☁️🌦

🌦



🌦🌧

🌦🌧

🌦🌧🌧 🌧

🌦🌤

🌤🌦🌤

🌦🌦🌦

🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 13, 2020

Palmerston North has a high of 13C and New Plymouth 14C, while those in Wellington can expect a high of 13C today.

People in the capital can, however, expect fine spells this morning before the rain kicks in from about lunch time.

Further south, in Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury, rain or showers will spread from the lower part of the South Island.

South Canterbury, however, will remain mainly fine until later this afternoon. MetService said snow is lowering to 500m in Canterbury from this evening.

There is also showers in Southland and Clutha - spreading elsewhere this morning - and snow lowering to 400m. Showers are set to ease this evening.

Road snowfall warnings

A number of road snowfall warnings have also been issued by the MetService.

Snow showers are expected from this evening until early tomorrow morning on Lewis Pass (State Highway 7).

"Between 7pm and 4am (tomorrow), 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600m," MetService said.

Those travelling on Arthur's Pass (SH73) are also being warned to expect snow showers from about 6pm through to 8am tomorrow. Between 1cm to 3cm could settle on the road about and east of the summit.

The same conditions are forecast on Porters Pass (SH73). Between 5cm to 10cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit - with lesser amounts to 400m - from 6pm through to 9am tomorrow, authorities say.