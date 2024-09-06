Strong wind warnings are also set to come into force for the Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua Districts from noon and last until 11pm.

Winds could gust up to 120km/h in exposed areas.

Meanwhile, strong wind watches have been issued for Southland, Fiordland, Otago, Christchurch and Hawke’s Bay.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said winds in those areas were expected to 100km/h.

He said residents at the top of the North Island should not expect any strong winds.

“There may be a fresh westerly across the upper north island this afternoon, but strong not enough to reach a watch or warning.”

Wind will be a factor on Saturday, mainly for the South Island & lower North Island.



Gusts will approach/exceed 100 km/h (🔴) for some.



Impact:



🌬️ Possible damage to trees, powerlines, & unsecured items.



🌬️ Difficulty driving, especially for high-sided vehicles & motorcycles. pic.twitter.com/boPbtqpJG8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 6, 2024

Gullery said there will be a brief ridge moving across the country on Sunday.

“But there is a front coming in the back end of it bringing some further rain on to Fiordland and southern Westland later in the day.

There is a heavy rain watch in force for Fiordland until 1pm.

A road snowfall warning for Milford Rd is forecast to begin from 2pm and last until 5am.

“Rain should briefly turn to snow this afternoon, and 1cm to 3 cm may accumulate near the tunnel, MetService said.

Tonight and overnight, snow showers may affect the road above 700 or 800 metres, and a further 3cm to 5cm could settle.

A road snowfall warning for Crown Range Rd is set to come into force from 5pm until 2am.

MetService said snow showers were expected to affect higher parts of the road this evening and overnight where “1 to 2cm may accumulate above about 900 metres.”

Gullery said the heavy winds were caused by an active front coming from across the Tasman Sea, so the strong winds were ahead of it.

Niwa said wind would be a factor on Saturday, mainly for the South Island and lower North Island.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.