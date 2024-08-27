In the upper South Island and lower North Island, including Wellington, Wairarapa, and the Marlborough Sounds, strong winds are expected from early Thursday morning.

MetService said north to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, and there’s a high chance of upgrading from a watch to a warning.

These winds may cause damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures.

“Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” it said on its site.

“Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds. Drive cautiously.”

Spring is around the corner, but before we get there, this week sees a mix of gusty winds, wet weather, and surprisingly warm temps for winter🌬️🌧️🌡️



But don't worry, the sun's planning to peek through now and then🌤️



Full outlook: https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/Ef2DvGx7jL — MetService (@MetService) August 27, 2024

Ford said other major centres of Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch are not expected to experience extreme weather.

Auckland, in particular, is forecasted to have a relatively uneventful day with a mix of cloud and the occasional shower, accompanied by light westerly winds.

The temperature is expected to reach a comfortable high of around 17 degrees.

Wellington will see a similar trend, with mild temperatures peaking at about 16 degrees with early morning showers.

Christchurch is set for a relatively calm day, some low cloud may linger along the coast in the morning, but the skies are expected to clear as the day progresses.

Winds in Christchurch will turn to a northeasterly direction, picking up slightly in the afternoon, but remaining moderate, and the city will have an average high of 17 degrees.

In Dunedin, the outlook is consistent with other parts of the country. The city is expected to see some cloud cover with northerly winds throughout the day and temperatures around 17 degrees.