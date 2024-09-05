Enjoy the sunshine while you can because it will not be around come this weekend.
MetService is forecasting a return of wind and rain once the working week is over.
Thursday and Friday will see sun and dry conditions for most places, but wetter conditions are expected to arrive on Saturday.
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said: “We’ll see wetter conditions developing over the western South Island later [on Friday] - a precursor to the next weather system arriving early Saturday.”
MetService said: “Beginning early Saturday, vigorous westerly to northwesterly winds will sweep over the South Island and lower North Island, with several strong wind watches already in place.
“The Canterbury high country is expected to bear the brunt of the most intense winds. These winds are expected to ease by Sunday, although some areas may continue to experience breezy conditions.”
MetService said Thursday was the coldest morning felt in weeks but temperatures were set to rise.
“By Saturday, eastern regions could even see mid-20s temperatures, driven by westerly winds ahead of the incoming weather system. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected to return to the seasonal September norm.”
🌤️Today and tomorrow offer brief respite before the next weather system brings wind and rain this weekend💨🌧️
🟡Strong Wind and Heavy Rain Watches are already in place and may be upgraded in the coming days