MetService said Westland would wake to rain on Saturday morning and it was expected to be heavy in the ranges.

It will continue to spread north during the day, affecting Grey, Buller, Tasman and Nelson by the evening.

The North Island can also expect rain on Saturday and into Sunday, but it should clear by Sunday afternoon.

MetService said: “Beginning early Saturday, vigorous westerly to northwesterly winds will sweep over the South Island and lower North Island, with several strong wind watches already in place.

“The Canterbury high country is expected to bear the brunt of the most intense winds. These winds are expected to ease by Sunday, although some areas may continue to experience breezy conditions.”

MetService said Thursday was the coldest morning felt in weeks but temperatures were set to rise.

“By Saturday, eastern regions could even see mid-20s temperatures, driven by westerly winds ahead of the incoming weather system. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected to return to the seasonal September norm.”

Strong wind watches in place as of 2pm Thursday:

Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua District from noon to midnight on Saturday, September 7

Canterbury High Country from 7am on Saturday, September 7 until 2am Sunday, September 8

Fiordland and inland Southland and Otago, from 9am Saturday, September 7 until 7am Sunday, September 8

Coastal Southland and Clutha, including Stewart Island, from 2am Saturday, September 7 until 9am Sunday, September 8

Heavy rain watches in place as of 2pm Thursday: