Successful farmer Graham Robertson has a nice house, a boat and he and his wife love to travel.
But he wants more - he wants equality, or at least less inequality.
Robertson, 73, is passionate about ironing out the differences in society between the haves and the have nots. From his place of privilege, he is calling for higher, and more, taxes on the wealthy.
Through Robertson's research he has concluded a more equal society has better outcomes for all citizens. In societies with a large wealth gap the rich have to board themselves up in gated communities and have issues with trust and high crime rates, he said.