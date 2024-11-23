Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wealth tax: Labour must adopt bold policies to be relevant to voters again - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Labour leader Chris Hipkins killed off discussion about a wealth or capital gains tax while in government in 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins killed off discussion about a wealth or capital gains tax while in government in 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

OPINION

I’ve been to more than 20 Labour Party annual conferences. There was a time I wouldn’t miss one for quids.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s been several years since I’ve been inspired

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand