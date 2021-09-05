'We should have been protected': Neighbour tells of previous police raid at terrorist's house

Police at the Glen Eden mosque on Waikaukau Rd after the stabbing of six people in a terrorist attack at the New Lynn Countdown. Photo / Alex Burton

A man who lived next to an Isis-inspired terrorist has described the moments the Sri Lankan man's Glen Eden house was raided by police two years ago.

The neighbour - who had lived in the neighbourhood for 17 years - said local residents became suspicious after police raided the Waikaukau Rd property about two years ago in the early hours of the morning.

"We knew there was something going on but we never thought it would be this bad, we should have been protected."

He described the area as "the worst road in Auckland".

He said he was frustrated to learn the terrorist was living next door to a rock climbing centre, where hundreds of people from all ages visit daily.

"It's just not good enough," the man said.

Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen was under 24-hour police surveillance when he entered the supermarket on Friday and grabbed a knife from the shelves before running through the aisles shouting.

The Islamic State supporter stabbed at least five shoppers before being shot dead by police.

'It rarked the dogs up'

A resident who lives across the road from the Glen Eden mosque where the terrorist lived was on his front lawn when he saw police pull up to the mosque with rifles on Friday.

"I was weeding down the driveway and there was an unmarked [police] car turn up, parked outside our place and it came to my attention because it rarked the dogs up."

He then saw two police officers carrying rifles cross the road towards the mosque.

"I then saw another cop car pull up just up the road and two officers got out of that and approached the mosque holding rifles."

The man, who has lived on Waikaukau Rd for the past 20 years, said he he'd noticed "no drama around here whatsoever".

A Glen Eden resident said he saw Police carrying rifles on Friday when they entered the mosque. Photo / Hayden Woodward

'Pretty shocked'

Iasinito Manu has lived on Waikaukau Rd for three years and said he wasn't aware he lived near a terrorist.

On Friday afternoon Manu was at work, when a colleague told him what was unfolding in New Lynn.

"I was busy loading my truck [and] I was pretty shocked," he said.

During this time Manu's partner and her family were at home watching the police raid a nearby property.

A Waikaukau Rd resident had no idea someone was living inside the mosque. Photo / Alex Burton

"The last thing we want is this one man representing a whole community," he said.

Manu himself has Muslim friends who he calls family and hopes this one incident will not define their community.

"We do have a lot of them walk to and from the mosque and they say hi.

"They are good people," he said

Although, Manu did not know the terrorist, he said "his face does look familiar".