We need to learn from Toa's death, marine biologist says

A marine biologist is calling for more consistency and transparency in how stranded whales, dolphins and orca are dealt with.

Toa the orca calf was found stranded on rocks at Plimmerton beach near Porirua on July 11.

Despite extensive efforts over the following 13 days to find the calf's pod, Toa's health deteriorated and he died last Friday night.

Massey University Professor Karen Stockin said in Toa's case, the level of intervention was unprecedented.

"The Department of Conservation has very clear standard operating procedures around minimal intervention, but what's important is the clarity around those and sticking with them in times of doubt, especially when it's something that's emotive and draws the public in.

"In New Zealand, scientists, the public and DoC do get involved with stranded animals such as Pilot whales, but the level of intervention is at a very different scale than what we've just seen with Toa."

She said in emotive cases such as Toa's, the Department of Conservation needs to bring the public along with discussions like euthanasia and ensure there is effective communication across the board.

"That needed to be a public discussion. There were many conversations around all eventualities including euthanasia, but those were happening internally and the public needs to brought along with that dialogue.

"We saw the media reporting Toa doing really well, then official social media accounts coming out and saying he wasn't.

"There was an awful lot of counteracting information and by the time Toa passed away it left so much of the public confused."

Massey University has recently completed research which found there was a lack of information on euthanasia for stranded marine mammals.

The study assessed national and international data between 2007 and 2021, which revealed a low reporting rate on cetacean euthanasia practices.

First author Rebecca Boys said the natural phenomenon of marine mammal strandings is likely to become more common around the world and we need to adapt.

"We need to assess the methods and effectiveness of marine mammal euthanasia so we can be sure we are improving animal welfare outcomes for whales that cannot be returned to the sea."

Stockin said going forward there needs to be clear procedures in place that safeguard against emotional blur.

"People are not necessarily talking from the best of information, but from the sentiment and that's where we lose the animal.

"This needs to about the animal and its welfare rather than just its health. They aren't the same."

The Department of Conservation said it wouldn't comment until its own review of the attempted rescue was completed.

Whale Rescue's Ingrid Visser, who led the operation with Toa, has been approached for comment.