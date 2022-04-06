'We love this location': Taupō farming family move to East Otago

Simmental cattle breeders John and Ally Lozell debuted as vendors at the first calf sale of the season in Palmerston. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A family have no regrets moving more than 1000km south to own a bigger farm in East Otago.

Simmental cattle breeders John and Ally Lozell, their son Kody (10) and their herd of Simmental cows moved from Taupō to Mount Trotter, near Palmerston, in May last year.

They moved south because they wanted a bigger farm.

"It was more economical to buy it here," John said.

The family owned an about 80ha farm in Taupō and now owned a farm of more than 340ha in East Otago.

Both had been loving living in the South and it had exceeded expectations, John said.

"Everyone told us how dry it's going to be and we have so much grass, which we don't know what to do with - it's great."

The family travelled the South Island looking for a new farm and found they got more land for their money in the South.

They considered farms in Millers Flat and Ida Valley, but bought in East Otago because it was handy to Oamaru, Dunedin and Central Otago.

"We love this location," Ally said.

The couple debuted as vendors at the latest calf sale of the season at Palmerston Saleyards.

Their pen of 20 purebred Simmental steers sold.

Since arriving in the South, the couple had introduced about 400 cashmere goats to their operation, breeding them for their fibre.

The fibre would be supplied to a Wellington company, Woolyarns New Zealand, for processing.

Annually, Woolyarns wanted fibre from 25,000 cashmere goats, however, the national herd was about 3000 cashmere goats, John said.

"There is a big push to breed them up for the fibre."

A benefit of running goats was them eating gorse in gullies on the farm.

"They are doing a great job."

Other stock on the farm included lambs for fattening and horses for hunting with hounds.

A name for their farm was pending but Kody had floated "Redrock Ranch" after exploring a gully with his goldmining kit, Ally said.

"He loves it here," John said.