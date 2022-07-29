Voyager 2021 media awards
'We felt cheated': Auckland couple speak after being defrauded by doctored LIM

9 minutes to read
The couple denied any knowledge of the altered LIM until pleading guilty this week. Photo / Getty Images

By
Lane Nichols

Assistant Chief of Staff

A couple defrauded by an "upstanding" businessman who doctored a LIM report to sell his leaky house say they've been cheated out of their investment and their financial future thrown into doubt. Lane Nichols reports

