Israel and the US are acting like they have the right to attack other countries whenever they choose and not be targeted for counter-strikes or condemned by the rest of the world.

The Iranian regime is guilty of terrible crimes against its own people and it should not have nuclear weapons; but Israel, too, is committing crimes against Palestinians under its rule, and also has an undeclared nuclear weapons programme.

There are no angels here, and no justification for “pre-emptive” war. Last week, Nato leaders agreed to spend 3.5% of economic output on the military and another 1.5% on “security-related investments” as they face down Putin.

I am working in Europe at the moment, I get it. The largest country in Europe is currently invading one of its neighbours and openly covetous of others. You would want to deter that if you were a European leader.

But Aotearoa New Zealand does not need to get pulled into this. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spent the week in Europe, pointedly visiting Passchendaele and the Menin Gate.

He was set to meet US President Donald Trump with other leaders of the “Indo-Pacific Four″ (IP4 – Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand) where discussion of increased defence spending was expected.

That meeting was called off after Japan and South Korea pulled out, apparently because Trump was going to demand the IP4 match the new Nato 5% defence spending target, and in response to the US bombing of Iran.

Honestly, I don’t think Luxon is planning to sign us up to any massive defence spend-up. His priority on these international trips is always the photo op and the chance to be seen among “world leaders”.

Luxon has said that we haven’t been asked to increase our spending beyond 2% of GDP (currently, we spend 1.2% – so even 2% would be an extra $3 billion a year), and he’s firm that it’s not our job to defend Nato. And his Government just won’t want to spend the money.

The Budget’s much-heralded defence package was, in reality, barely enough to keep up with GDP growth – not some huge rearming project. I seriously doubt any Nato leaders were “incredibly impressed” with the Government’s plan to replace our old naval helicopters and fix up some leaking buildings, as Luxon claimed.

But I wouldn’t want Luxon’s urge to get claps on the back from other leaders send us on the path of tighter and tighter defence alignment with Nato or the US. In these troubled times, our greatest asset is our independence and our reputation for fair dealing.

We certainly shouldn’t blindly follow others into an aggressive defence setting that can only be targeted at China. China’s not our enemy. They’re our biggest trade partner. Yes, they sent three warships through the Tasman Sea but all countries are allowed to transit those international waters and others do it all the time.

It’s hardly an invasion force. At the same time, we can trade without compromising our morals. As with all other nations, we must continue to draw attention when China violates human rights, and not be afraid to speak honestly when they cut across international norms.

The issue with the Cook Islands is one such case. Yes, we can feel miffed about China dealing with the Cook Islands without us in the room. But the Government’s clumsy response is making Aotearoa New Zealand look like the bully and will only push the Cooks further away.

A respectful three-way conversation between China, the Cooks and Aotearoa New Zealand is the only way forward. The decision to punish the people of the Cook Islands by suspending aid will only see us lose the public relations competition in the long run.

We just don’t have China’s deep pockets, nor its willingness to give money with no strings attached. We should not underestimate the risk of our relationships in the Pacific. Spend a bit of time in Tonga and Samoa, which I have over the last year –the Chinese are extremely active.

In a world where the big powers are increasingly moving from push to shove, we gain nothing by trying to muscle in. We should limit our military involvement to protecting the peace and combating aggression.

Our priority should be protecting human rights, open trade and being a partner that everyone can trust.