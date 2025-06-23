Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZ urged to push for UN reform amid Iran-Israel tensions - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Minister of Defence Judith Collins and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announce an operation to assist New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel. RNZAF Base, Whenuapai, Auckland. 22nd June 2025, NZME photograph by Sylvie Whinray

Minister of Defence Judith Collins and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announce an operation to assist New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel. RNZAF Base, Whenuapai, Auckland. 22nd June 2025, NZME photograph by Sylvie Whinray

An academic has called for New Zealand to do more to push for UN Security Council reform after “extremely worrying” escalations in Iran.

The United States has entered the Israel-Iran conflict via Operation Midnight Hammer, which bombed several key Iranian nuclear facilities.

The attack cut short President Donald Trump’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand