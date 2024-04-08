Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters shortly before leaving on his current overseas trip. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters shortly before leaving on his current overseas trip. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has delivered a hard-hitting speech to the United Nations about the war in Gaza, calling it “an utter catastrophe” and accusing the Security Council of failing in its responsibility.

Peters acknowledged Israel’s “belated announcements” that it would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza but repeated New Zealand’s grave concerns about its repeated indications that it may soon launch a military offensive into Rafah.

“Palestinian civilians must not be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas,” he said.

And he criticised Israel for expanding its illegal settlement into the occupied territories, saying “this misguided notion must end.”

Peters was scheduled to give his speech setting out New Zealand’s position on Gaza to the UN General Assembly at 3.15am today, following statements by Russia, China, Israel and Palestine.

He began by saying: “The situation in Gaza is an utter catastrophe.”

He said New Zealand condemned the “heinous terrorist attacks” by Hamas on October 7 and since, including barbaric violations of women and children, and demanded that Hamas release all remaining hostages immediately.

“At the same time, the facts on the ground in Gaza are absolutely clear. More than 32,000 people have been killed. Millions have been displaced. Warnings ring in our ears that famine in Gaza is imminent.”

Palestinian civilians continued to bear the brunt of Israel’s military actions, humanitarian and medical workers were being killed, and health facilities and vital infrastructure had been destroyed.

“Gaza, which was already facing huge challenges before this conflict, is now a wasteland.

“Worse still, another generation of young Palestinians – already scarred by violence – is being further traumatised.”

Peters said that since the start of the current crisis in Gaza, the veto has been used five times to prevent the Security Council from acting decisively.

“This has seen the Council fail in its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.”

He said New Zealand had supported UN Resolution 2728 – two weeks ago - which demanded an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire.

He called on all parties to the conflict to comply and for Israel to do everything in its power to enable safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Peters also made reference to the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice - the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services to Palestinians throughout Gaza in view of the spread of famine and starvation.

“Israel cannot now be under any misconceptions as to its legal obligations,” he said.

Peters concluded by reiterating New Zealand’s support for a two-state solution which, he said, had overwhelming support in the international community.

“We do not accept that Israel can achieve peace and security while taking more and more territory intended for a future Palestinian state.

“This misguided notion must end.

“Building and expanding illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza imperil the two-state solution, which remains the only blueprint for peace that we have.”

Peters attended a Nato meeting of Foreign Ministers last week and visited Poland and Sweden. After attending the UN in New York, he will head to Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.