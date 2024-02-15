Palestinians sit by the destruction from the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah. Photo / AP

Palestinians sit by the destruction from the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has urged Israel against a planned military operation in Rafah, a city in Southern Gaza, warning it would likely have “catastrophic” human consequences.

He issued a joint statement warning against the operation with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Since the Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel on October 7, Israel has conducted an increasingly bloody campaign in Gaza. International reports suggest Israel plans to mount a ground offensive in Rafah, where about 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge.

“With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path. There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go,” the Prime Ministers said.

Palestinians fleeing the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis arrive at Rafah, Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

“There is growing international consensus. Israel must listen to its friends and it must listen to the international community. The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas,” they said.

The three prime ministers warned that citizens of New Zealand, Canada and Australia were sheltering in the city with their families.





They said that a “sustainable ceasefire” would be necessary to find a path towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Any ceasefire cannot be one-sided. Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately. We again unequivocally condemn Hamas for its terror attacks on Israel on October 7,” they said.

The Prime Ministers said that a negotiated political solution was needed to achieve lasting peace, and that the three countries believed the only way to achieve this would be through a two-state solution.

The Prime Ministers said this would mean the “creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity”.

The statement also urged Israel to heed the International Court of Justice, which ordered Israel to “ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian assistance and must protect civilians”.

“The Court’s decisions on provisional measures are binding,” the statement said.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.



