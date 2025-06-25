Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nato allies agree to 5% GDP defence target, hailed as ‘monumental win’

By Max Delany and Richard Carter
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump (L) flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attends a press conference during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025. Photo / John Thys, AFP

US President Donald Trump (L) flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attends a press conference during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025. Photo / John Thys, AFP

Nato countries agreed Wednesday to massively ramp up their defence spending to satisfy US President Donald Trump, who hailed it as a “monumental win” for America – and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to protect its European allies.

Trump cut a jubilant figure after Nato’s 32 countries agreed to his headline

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World