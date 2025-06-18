The withdrawals came as Iran issued an evacuation warning for the residents of the Israeli city of Haifa, state television reported, on the sixth day of fighting between the two foes.

“A few minutes ago, an evacuation notice was issued to Zionist settlers in Haifa to protect them from Iranian missile attacks,” state TV said.

It showed an image of the area to be targeted accompanied by Hebrew text saying: “Please leave the reported area immediately - in the next few hours, armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will operate in this area... to attack the military infrastructure of the Zionist regime.”

Shortly afterwards, Israel’s army said that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran, as the arch foes exchanged fire for a sixth day.

“A short while ago, the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the army said.

Iran has announced heavier internet curbs, accusing Israel of misusing the network for military purposes.

“Temporary restrictions have been imposed on users’ access to the internet,” the communication ministry told the Fars news agency, adding that the decision was due to “the aggressor’s abuse of the country’s communication network for military purposes.”

Iran already began restricting the internet after Israel’s surprise attack on Friday.

A London-based online watchdog said Iran was on Wednesday in a “near-total national internet blackout”.

“Live network data show Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet blackout; the incident follows a series of earlier partial disruptions and comes amid escalating military tensions with Israel after days of back-and-forth missile strikes,” NetBlocks wrote on X.

-Agence France-Presse