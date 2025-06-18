Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US plans evacuations as Israel-Iran tensions reach sixth day

AFP
2 mins to read

The Iranian Army says it downed an armed Israeli Air Force Hermes drone in the central city of Isfahan. The Israeli military acknowledged the loss. Photo by Iranian Army Media Office / AFP)

The Iranian Army says it downed an armed Israeli Air Force Hermes drone in the central city of Isfahan. The Israeli military acknowledged the loss. Photo by Iranian Army Media Office / AFP)

The US ambassador to Israel has announced plans for evacuating Americans by air and sea as Israel’s war with Iran raged for a sixth day.

The embassy is “working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures” for “American citizens wanting to leave Israel,” Ambassador Mike Huckabee posted on X.

Family

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World