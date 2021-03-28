'We can't tolerate it anymore': Protesters to rally against sexual violence in Wellington

Jahla Lawrence is the national coordinator for Thursdays in Black Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone is sick and tired of the current situation, they're tired of being scared."

Charities in the Capital has organised a rally this Wednesday evening for a city free from sexual violence.

Thursdays in Black Aotearoa coordinator and rally organiser Jahla Lawrence told the Herald one of the main things they are hoping to achieve is to form a community.

"I'm really just trying to bring people together to show that all these people, of all these diverse backgrounds, will stand up against sexual violence, they will support victim survivors."

The event, #LetUsLive: Rally for a City Free From Sexual Violence, kicks off at 6pm on the corner of Taranaki and Courtenay Place.

Wellington Alliance Against Sexual Violence is behind the rally, it encompass a collection of charities including Thursdays in Black and Victoria University Student's Association, among others.

Sexual violence in Wellington has been making headlines over the past few weeks, and fears over night safety even reached the halls of Parliament.

Two weeks ago, Wellington's National list MP Nicola Willis said she felt unsafe after violence continued to escalate in the capital city.

This comes after revelations that the number of sexual assaults in Wellington have increased by nearly 50 per cent in the past five years.

Wednesday's protest is the first in a series of events for the collective, which has three requests for the council, the New Zealand Government and Hospitality NZ.

The first is creating and implementing a new vision for the Courtenay Place, Cuba St and surrounding areas that is accessible, people-focused and prioritises community building.

Secondly, for the organisations to work with hospitality staff, management and patrons to create a city-wide strategy to keep bars, clubs and restaurants free from sexual violence.

The group also want greater investment in sexual violence prevention through increasing existing funding to local organisations and community projects.

About two weeks ago, two young women who were "tired of feeling scared" on the capital's streets created an online space for others to share their experiences.

The informal survey had gathered more than 2600 responses just days after being posted to Wellington Facebook page Vic Deals.

Last week a woman was seriously assaulted in Berhampore, and earlier this month a man linked with a Wellington training gym was charged with three counts of indecent assault and one count of administering a Class B drug.

The rally's Facebook page said supporters of all ages, genders, sexualities, ethnicities, political affiliations and backgrounds were invited to attend.

"This is a space where the lived experiences of victim/survivors will be validated, believed, and supported. Our space will be inclusive, respectful and compassionate - and will not tolerate harmful language or behaviour," it read.

There will be a series of speakers at the event, and Lawrence said they will also be presenting a visual piece of art as well.

"It's not going to be a really long or drawn-out protest, it's just a chance for us all to come together in Courtenay Place, to take over that space and show the community what we're standing for."

Lawrence told the Herald she hears "constant" stories of harassment, and violence toward women and feminine-presenting people.

"The people of Wellington have the power to make change."