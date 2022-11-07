Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Wayne Brown interview: Auckland mayor on turning port land into waterfront apartments and restaurants to raise $400m a year

Bernard Orsman
7 mins to read
First full interview since becoming Mayor of Auckland. Video / Michael Craig

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says work will start this term on turning port land into a vibrant area like the Viaduct Basin with a mix of open space, restaurants, apartments and businesses.

In his first

