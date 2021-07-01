Water restored to Grenada Village following burst water main

Residents are asked to avoid using water from the tap. Photo / 123RF

Water services in the Grenada Village have been restored after a burst water main earlier this morning.

Wellington Water advised residents near Grenada Village in the Wellington Region to avoid using water due to a burst water main.

⚠ Burst Watermain – Grenada Village, Wellington – Update 3pm ⚠

The team have completed the repair and restored service to all customers. — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) July 2, 2021

Wellington Water provided the update shortly after 9am on Friday, saying the Grenada South resevoir, near Wellington, has "dropped dramatically" as the leak identified was greater than the supply.

Residents in the the affected area were asked to avoid using water until the resevoir was full, with bottled water was available on site for affected residents.

Wellington Water said it had identified the source of the leak, and the service was restored to all customers at 3pm.

We are asking people in the affected area to please avoid using water until the reservoir is full. We have bottled water available on site to affected residents. https://t.co/RznGAHCuGa — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) July 1, 2021

Wellington Water encouraged residents to run a cold tap for several minutes to clear any cloudy water from the pipes.