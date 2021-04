Police were notified at 5pm this evening that a boat had overturned south of the Tikitiki river mouth.

Two helicopters have been deployed to locate a missing person after a boat overturned at Tikitiki, north of Gisborne.

Two people were in the boat at the time of the incident.

One person made it to shore to raise the alarm and a search is ongoing to locate the second person.