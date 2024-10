The labour weekend road toll remains at zero with less than 24 hours to go. The country still has a shortage of doctors. Far right US commentator Candace Owens hopes to tour NZ.

Emergency services have been scrambled to isolated Maraetai Beach in Auckland to respond to a water-related incident.

A witness described hearing “lots of sirens driving through” and said paramedics appeared to be trying to resuscitate somebody.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman referred questions about the incident to police.

She said Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and first response unit to the scene after being called at 3.17pm.