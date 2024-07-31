The Australian water dragon can be legally traded and kept as pets here, but it is illegal to release them into the wild in Auckland or Northland.
One was recently found by the Tasman District Council’s biosecurity team, and there are fears that exotic pets could turn into New Zealand invaders if left unchecked.
Auckland Council biosecurity principal advisor Dr Imogen Bassett told RNZ’s Checkpoint the Australian natives posed a threat to New Zealand’s own species and laws around exotic pets needed to be tightened.
Many might be surprised that foreign lizards and the like are even available in New Zealand with its strict biosecurity laws.
“Quite a surprising number of these animals are available in the country,” Bassett said.
“Certainly a lot of these reptiles have been around for quite a few decades but it’s maybe in more recent years that they’re sort of taking off and becoming a lot more popular.”
But one of the big problems was when a reptile pet escaped and the damage it could cause, she said.
“In our region, we do get reports of them in the wild from time to time,” with pets such as the red-eared slider turtle.
“You must make sure when you’re getting these animals that you’re keeping them securely contained because they can be pretty speedy at times if they want to move fast, and get out and about, be escape artists.”
Bassett encouraged people to think carefully before they became an owner of one of these animals.
“Are you able to look after this species for its whole natural lifetime?
“Particularly with some of these reptiles and parrots and things, they can actually live for several decades and so it is a big commitment, so we want people to think about that.”
Bassett said if a pet did not work out, owners should responsibly re-home them and not just drop them into the wild.
“I think it’s time there for us to be doing a bit of a stock take and thinking about whether we’ve got the right approach.
“I would love to see some of those species banned nationally, it might make implementation easier for us because people wouldn’t be able to just readily buy them from out of the region. It would give us a more consistent approach.”
Animals like the dragon and re-eared slider can be adaptable and easily spread, she said.
“We don’t want these things establishing in our country.”